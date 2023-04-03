Weekend Horror: Death Toll Rises To 32 After Tornado Outbreak Across Midwest, South

Folks across the South and Midwest are waking up Monday morning to assess the destruction from powerful storms that spawned dozens of tornados over the weekend, killing at least 32, according to AP News.

"While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses," President Biden said in a statement Sunday.

The severe storm outbreak began on Friday, which impacted at least seven states and resulted in at least 50 tornado reports. These twisters destroyed homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

More than 50 #tornados tore through six states today. Here’s the latest totals.

• Illinois: 22

• Arkansas: 12

• Iowa: 8

• Wisconsin: 5

• Tennessee: 4

• Mississippi: 2

— #Tornado #ahemENVIRO https://t.co/Yu5waKUsy9 pic.twitter.com/bpzFs0uGIW — aHEMagain Actual (@aHEMandias) April 1, 2023

There have been 15 weather-related deaths in Tennessee. In Arkansas, at least five people lost their lives, prompting President Biden to approve an emergency declaration following the storms that affected Little Rock and other areas in the state. Another five died in Indiana, while four people perished in Illinois. Fatalities were also reported in Alabama and Mississippi; even one person died in Deleware after a tornado strike.

We have 10 high-voltage transmission lines damaged, with multiple structures destroyed by tornados in west Tennessee. Power has been re-routed to the majority of the affected local power companies. Crews are finishing up damage assessments and have started repairs. #TNWX pic.twitter.com/Qnl3H6cNmj — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) April 1, 2023

I saw this home completely disintegrate while my Jeep & I were being launched into a ditch by the Covington, TN tornado.



I jumped out and ran over assuming the worst. But as I got closer, I saw movement.



This amazing couple survived by hiding in a bathtub, and I was able to… pic.twitter.com/8Og1kgbqlr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 2, 2023

Video just sent to me. This is Little Rock, AR right now. Pray for central Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/b5V5ArzuCH — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) March 31, 2023

Tornados hit Arkansas, Illinois and Indiana last night. 🙏🏽 #grindfacetv pic.twitter.com/0zCGk2vlbt — GrindFace TV (Entertainment) (@grindfacetv) April 1, 2023

Assessment of the damage is still underway in several states impacted by tornadoes. The number of deaths could continue to grow on Monday.

"I've directed my team to bring every element of the federal government together to help with immediate needs and long-term rebuilding. Early this morning, I approved an expedited major disaster declaration to quickly provide Federal assistance to the people of Arkansas," Biden said.

The latest tornado outbreak across the South and Midwest comes just a week after a powerful twister devastated Rolling Fork, Mississippi, killing at least another 26 people and damaging much of the small town.