 "Wet Winter Whirlwind": Farmers' Almanac Releases New Winter Forecast For US 

It's that time of year again—while many visit the beach and or mountains before the school season kicks off in just a few weeks, others are already beginning to prepare for the upcoming winter season, with new forecasts from the Farmers' Almanac.

The 208th edition of the Farmers' Almanac is titled "Wet Winter Whirlwind" and revealed, "There will be a lot of precipitation and storms"—all dependent on location.

Winter Temperatures – How Cold? The Almanac is predicting a deep chill to settle over the Northern Plains and Great Lakes regions for much of the winter season. But don't think the South is off the hook. Southern areas can still expect some frigid blasts from Old Man Winter, even if the temperatures are slightly more moderate overall. Cold snaps are forecast to hit during the final week of January into early February, with the Northern Plains potentially seeing the most extreme cold. Snow? The Northeast is in the bullseye for a barrage of storms this winter, with the Farmers' Almanac calling for above-normal amounts of winter precipitation. Ski-lovers will enjoy nice powder days. Snow will likely be more plentiful in the interior and mountainous regions of New England and the Northeast, while those near the coast can expect more sleet and rain. And if you live in the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes, or Southeast, get ready for a wet, white, and slushy season. On the flip side, the Southwest and South Central States are looking at a drier winter with below-normal precipitation.

Here is the Farmers' Almanac's forecast map for the upcoming 2024-25 winter season across the Lower 48.

Farmers' Almanac Editor Sandi Duncan told USA TODAY, "It definitely looks more wet than white in many areas," adding, "Obviously, depending on where you live, there might be more white than wet, but we're focusing in on the wet winter ahead."

The weather prediction formula that Farmers' Almanac uses revolves around a climate pattern known as La Niña, likely to emerge in September-November.

Remember that the emergence of La Nina can impact weather conditions across the Lower 48 this coming winter season.

Duncan said, "The coldest temperatures look like they're going to be over the North Central States into the Great Lakes area."

She noted that much of the country can expect a wet Thanksgiving holiday, "except for way out in the Southwest," and even said Christmas "looks wet rather than white for most areas."