What You Need To Know Ahead Of Weekend Winter Storm

A fast-moving snowstorm could wreak havoc along the U.S. East Coast over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, according to meteorologists at private weather forecasting firm BAMWX.

The storm will spread wintry precipitation across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the Mid-Mississippi Valley on Saturday. The winter storm will begin to move up the Southeast into the Northeast U.S by Sunday morning.

Weather models are forecasting this could be a powerful storm and leave parts of the interior Northeast with substantial snowfall. Estimated snowfall totals show much of the heaviest snowfall will be west of the I-95 corridor.

The latest cold spell and prospects of colder weather in NYC through the second half of the month have ignited bullish bets in natural gas futures.

Natural gas futures are expected to record their largest weekly gain since late November.

Even though the storm is about 48 hours away from the Northeast, probabilities are rising that cold air will accompany the system and produce an all-snow event versus a wintry mix. What this means is heating demand will surge.