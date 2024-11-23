Winter Storm Threat Looms Over Thanksgiving Travel Week In Mid-Atlantic & Northeast

While folks across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are still recovering from the snow and rain storm that swept through the region late last week, another storm might impact the Interstate 95 highway network between Washington, DC, and New York City just ahead of the Thanksgiving travel holiday.

Private weather forecaster BAMWX wrote on X that over 100 blended weather model ensembles show a potential winter storm traversing the Mid-Alantic area into parts of the Northeast around Thanksgiving.

"Right now a multi model probability % forecast for #thanksgiving is starting to indicate a risk for 4" + snow Wednesday into Thursday," BAMWX said.

Here at BAM our data in Clarity takes a blend of well over 100 different weather model ensembles.



We then create probability maps to look at possible threats and the odds of them.



Right now a multi model probability % forecast for #thanksgiving is starting to indicate a risk… pic.twitter.com/hdueFUdPuv — BAM Weather (BAMWX) (@bamwxcom) November 23, 2024

In a separate note, FOX Weather meteorologist Cody Braud told NYPost, "There is 100% going to be a system knocking on our door, we just don't quite know the timing yet."

"I would plan for a really bad travel day Friday, because that low is likely going to be just offshore, bringing strong winds, rain, probably snow," Braud noted.

Trans-Siberian Express??

00z EPS is "orchestrating" a Trans-Siberian Express as we head into the post Thanksgiving Day timeframe and into the 1st week of December. Early #winter weather for the East?? Haven't seen that in awhile!! @weatherchannel @spann @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/1ML9f4zOo4 — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) November 23, 2024

Great news for NatGas prices.

NatGas Hits Highest Price In Year On "Very Cold Pattern Developing" Across Lower 48 https://t.co/zxmJIbJVac — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 21, 2024

The threat of winter weather across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coincides with AAA's forecast that 79.9 million people will travel at least 50 miles from their homes during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

"Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we're expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising," Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, wrote in a note last week.

Keep an eye on the weather models as we approach the travel holiday week.