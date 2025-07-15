AI: Are Americans Worrying About The Wrong Jobs?

The rapid adoption of AI has stirred up worry - or at least apprehension - among many workers, as it is still unknown exactly what the impacts of the technology will be.

However, as Statista's Anna Fleck reports, some of this worry could be misaligned, as new survey data from Pew Recenter Right shows, with a gap in understanding over which jobs are most at risk having grown between the general public and AI experts.

According to the poll, conducted between August and October 2024, U.S. adults underestimate the impacts of AI on jobs for lawyers and truck drivers. By contrast, the U.S. public was more likely than experts to think medical doctors, teachers and musicians are at risk of AI-related job cuts over the next 20 years - although half of U.S. adults and experts say there will be job loss in each of these areas. A majority in both groups thought that AI will lead to fewer jobs for cashiers and journalists.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Another key takeaway however is the general climate of uncertainty that exists among the public, with between 13-26 percent of U.S. adults saying they are unsure whether or not there will be job losses per polled job.

The survey also found that while AI experts tend to be more positive than the public about the potential of AI, a majority in both groups were concerned that government regulation of AI will not go far enough. Pew researchers also reported that more men were optimistic about AI than women and that respondents generally agreed that men’s views, as well as white adults’ views, are most represented in AI design than other groups.

The ‘AI experts’ interviewed by Pew are all based in the U.S. and were selected based on their ability to demonstrate expertise via their work or research in artificial intelligence or related fields. They include authors and presenters of 21 AI-focused conferences from 2023 and 2024.