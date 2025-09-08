AI Has Come To Reshape Education

Authored by Lika Kobeshavidze via the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE),

In the last few years, everything has changed for college students. Applications capable of writing assignments suddenly became a part of everyday life.

What is the real impact of artificial intelligence (AI)? Is it a convenient tool for personalized learning or a path to academic dishonesty?

Out of nowhere, AI became students’ best friend.

A tool created in 2022 is now a daily habit. Professors may see dishonesty, but students see efficiency. Is AI additional help or a shortcut to avoid learning?

The real problem is a decline in educational standards. Will over-reliance on AI make students smarter, or does it come with darker consequences?

According to a new study by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the latter might be true.

Researchers found that writing essays with ChatGPT can lead to “cognitive debt” and a “gradual decline in the quality of written assessments.”

Over four months, MIT researchers asked 54 adults to write essays in three groups: those who used ChatGPT, those who used a search engine, and those who used only their own skills. The team tracked brain activity and analyzed the writing to see how engaged participants were. The results were interesting: those who relied on AI showed much less brain engagement and even struggled to remember their own quotes. When later asked to write without AI, they performed the worst of all.

The study was small, with only 18 participants making the final round, but it raises a big question: Does over-reliance on AI make it harder to think for ourselves?

Artificial intelligence is still a relatively new tool. But its rise has created major challenges for academic integrity. This skepticism is not new; people had similar concerns when digital calculators emerged. They were also seen as “easy fixes.” But, in the 1970s, exams were redesigned to match a new reality; instead of calculating by hand, students were expected to use calculators and solve complex problems.

The real challenge is that the institutions haven’t updated their standards or don’t even know how. Teachers still assign the same tasks and expect the same outcomes as five years ago, ignoring the fact that a powerful new tool now exists.

It is essential that current and future generations can think critically and creatively and solve problems. However, AI reshapes what this means. Writing essays by hand is no longer the only way to demonstrate critical thinking, just as long division doesn’t automatically prove numerical skills.

Already, 89 percent of US college students admit to using ChatGPT for homework, despite its limitations. Adaptation is urgent. Some universities, like Stanford, Barnard, and New York University, have begun offering AI literacy courses, where students learn to evaluate the consequences of AI and understand when not to use it.

Europe is taking a slightly different path. The European Commission’s guidelines emphasize transparency, accountability, and fairness in AI education. Instead of banning the tool, they are trying to integrate it into the learning process. Students may use AI to brainstorm ideas, correct grammar, or support research. The goal is for students to understand how it works, its risks, and capabilities.

Asia, however, is the leader of integration. In South Korea and Singapore, students use AI in classrooms and in assessments. Singapore, through its second National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS 2.0), has positioned itself as a global leader. The plan outlines 15 steps over the next 3–5 years to advance AI in manufacturing, finance, healthcare, education, and public services.

AI is a huge part of today’s world. No matter how much universities or schools wish it never existed, it seems like it’s here to stay.

Just as calculators handle our calculations, AI can support learning.

But the real problem is not reliance on AI, but misuse.

Pretending that this technology doesn’t exist or banning it weakens education.

This is not 1955; not all the students write exams by hand. They need to be challenged and taught how to use AI responsibly and ethically.

In fact, mastering AI should be part of academic success.

Ignoring it leaves students unskilled, unprepared, and ultimately less competitive.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times or ZeroHedge.