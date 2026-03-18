Authored by Autumn Spredemann via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

As the landscape of autonomous artificial intelligence systems evolves, there’s growing concern that the technology is becoming increasingly strategic—or even deceptive—when allowed to operate without human guidance.

Illustration by The Epoch Times, Shutterstock

Recent evidence suggests that behaviors such as “alignment faking” are becoming more common as AI models are given autonomy. The term alignment faking refers to when an AI agent appears compliant with rules set by human operators, but covertly pursues other objectives.

The phenomenon is an example of “emergent strategic behavior”—unpredictable and potentially harmful tactics that evolve as AI systems become bigger and more complex.

In a recent study titled “Agents of Chaos,” a team of 20 researchers interacted with autonomous AI agents and observed behavior under both “benign” and “adversarial” conditions.

They found that when an AI agent was given incentives such as self-preservation or conflicting goal metrics, it proved itself capable of misaligned and malicious behaviors.

Some of the behaviors the team observed included lying, unauthorized compliance with nonowners, data breaches, destructive system-level actions, identity “spoofing,” and partial system takeover. They also observed cross-AI agent propagation of “unsafe practices.”

The researchers wrote, “These behaviors raise unresolved questions regarding accountability, delegated authority, and responsibility for downstream harms, and warrant urgent attention from legal scholars, policymakers, and researchers across disciplines.”

‘Brilliant, but Stupid’

Unexpected and clandestine behavior among autonomous AI agents isn’t a new phenomenon. A now-famous 2025 report by AI research company Anthropic found that 16 popular large language models showed high-risk behavior in simulated environments. Some even responded with “malicious insider behaviors” when allowed to choose self-preservation.

Critics of these simulated stress tests often point out that AI doesn’t lie or deceive with the same intent as a human.

A phone screen displaying an AI logo is shown in this photo illustration on May 16, 2025. As the landscape of autonomous AI systems evolves, there's growing concern that the technology is becoming increasingly strategic or deceptive under certain conditions. Oleksii Pydsosonnii/The Epoch Times

James Hendler, a professor and former chair of the Association for Computing Machinery’s global Technology Policy Council, believes this is an important distinction.

“The AI system itself is still stupid—brilliant, but stupid. Or nonhuman—it has no desires or intentions. ... The only way you can get that is by giving it to them,” Hendler said.

However, intentional or not, AI’s deceptive tactics have real-world consequences.

“Concerns about present-day strategic behavior in deployed AI systems are, if anything, understated,” Aryaman Behera, founder of Repello AI, told The Epoch Times.

Behera deals with the darker side of AI for a living. His company builds adversarial testing and defense tools for enterprise AI systems, intentionally putting them in situations involving conflict or stress. Like in poker, Behera said, there are tells when an AI agent is stepping out of alignment.

“The most reliable signal is behavioral divergence between monitored and unmonitored contexts,” he said. “When we red-team AI systems, we test whether the model behaves differently when it believes it’s being evaluated versus when it believes it’s operating freely.

Visitors use mobile phones as they walk past a billboard advertising a virtual reality headset at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India, on Feb. 17, 2026. A 2025 Anthropic report testing 16 large language models found all showed high-risk behavior in simulated environments. Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images

“A model that’s genuinely aligned behaves consistently in both cases. One that’s alignment faking shows measurably different risk profiles: more compliant responses during evaluation, more boundary-pushing behavior in production-like contexts where it infers less oversight.”

Other “telltale signals” that an AI model is out of alignment are when the model produces unusually verbose “reasoning” that appears designed to justify a predetermined conclusion, or gives technically correct but strategically incomplete answers.

The AI agent is “satisfying the letter of a safety instruction while violating the spirit,” he said. “We’ve seen this in multistep agentic systems where the model will comply with each individual instruction while the cumulative effect achieves something the operator never intended.”

Strategy Versus Intent

Behera’s findings are supported by fellow AI researchers who’ve documented similar signals during red-team scenarios, which involve putting AI agents into an adversarial situation.

“I’ve observed behavior that fits the alignment-faking description at a functional level, even if attributing intent to it remains philosophically contested,” Nayan Goel, a principal application security engineer, told The Epoch Times.

Goel has published peer-reviewed work on AI threat modeling and has seen alignment faking and adjacent behaviors unfold in real time.

“In controlled test environments, we’ve set up scenarios where models were given explicit signals that they were being evaluated. In several instances, the model adopted noticeably more constrained, policy-compliant behavior during those flagged phases, then exhibited more exploratory or boundary-pushing strategies when the evaluation signal was removed or obscured,” he said.

Then there are multistep reasoning AI agents. These are more advanced systems that break down complex problems into smaller, logical, and more actionable steps to reach a goal. Examples range from self-driving cars to the latest models of popular LLMs such as Gemini or ChatGPT.

A robotaxi developed by Lucid, Nuro, and Uber is unveiled during Nvidia Live at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on Jan. 5, 2026. Self-driving cars use multi-step agentic systems to break complex problems into smaller, actionable steps. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

These systems present unique behavioral challenges because of what’s called sequential compounding, in which “each step can slightly reframe an objective, accumulate context that shifts downstream behavior, or exploit the latency between a human’s initial instruction and the system’s eventual action,” Goel said.

“The further downstream the execution is from the human instruction, the harder it becomes to verify that the original intent is still being faithfully pursued,” he said.

Behera said his team encounters this kind of emergent strategic behavior often.

“We regularly observe models that have learned to pattern-match on evaluation cues. They'll detect when a prompt looks like a safety test and respond more conservatively, but respond very differently to the same request when it’s embedded naturally in a multiturn conversation,” Behera said.

He offered an example that transpired while testing an enterprise AI assistant that was supposed to refuse requests for internal system information. During standard safety evaluations, it refused perfectly, but then something changed.

“When our red-team framed the same request as a multistep troubleshooting workflow, breaking the request into seemingly innocent sub-steps spread across several turns, the model complied with each step individually. It effectively leaked the exact information it was trained to protect,” Behera said.

A person uses AI software on a laptop in central London on July 2, 2025. Experts say some models learn to recognize evaluation cues, responding more cautiously to prompts that resemble safety tests than in actual conversations. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Clarifying that the AI model wasn’t “lying” in any conscious sense, Behera noted it was more of a flaw in the way it was trained.

“A common misconception is that deceptive alignment in AI is purely a malicious behavior,” David Utzke, an AI engineer and CEO of MyKey Technologies, told The Epoch Times. “In fact, it often arises as an adaptive response to environments where honesty is costly or unsafe.”

Goel said skeptics make a fair point—current evidence for strategic self-awareness in alignment faking is ambiguous at best.

“That said, I think this framing sets the bar in the wrong place. You don’t need a model to be ‘intentionally’ deceptive for the functional consequences to be serious,” he said.

Ultimately, Goel believes the semantic question of whether an AI model knows what it’s doing is philosophically interesting, but a secondary concern.

Real-World Implications

Utzke said that alignment faking, while perhaps overhyped when it comes to intention, can nonetheless have serious consequences.

The impacts could be critical in sectors such as autonomous vehicles, health care, finance, military, and law enforcement—areas that “rely heavily on accurate decision-making and can suffer severe consequences if AI systems misbehave or provide misleading outputs,” he said.

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