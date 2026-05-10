AI Is Losing The PR Battle And The Consequences Could Be Huge

Authored by Donald Kendal via The Epoch Times,

Lately, when watching high-profile sporting events like the NBA Playoffs, you may have noticed a rash of commercials for artificial intelligence (AI) companies. While average commercials strive to show off new products or services or recruit new customers, these AI commercials seem to have a different primary objective. They seem to target goodwill.

Heartwarming commercials show families bonding over AI-generated memories, where AI brings life to old family photos. Emotional voice-overs promise connection, creativity, and even nostalgia. These AI companies are trying to sell people a good reputation.

This strategy should tell us something. Companies don’t often spend millions trying to make you feel good about their brand unless they know, deep down, that you don’t trust it.

Despite hundreds of billions of dollars pouring into AI development, the industry is quietly losing the battle for hearts and minds. And sentimental advertising is not doing much to fix this problem.

Rare Bipartisan Agreement on AI

A new national survey from Marquette University Law School should give the AI industry serious pause. According to the poll, roughly 70 percent of Americans believe artificial intelligence will do more harm than good for society. Even more striking, the skepticism cuts across party lines.

Poll Director Charles Franklin put it bluntly: “It really is striking … there’s pretty much bipartisan skepticism … That’s an awful lot of partisan agreement, where we normally see Republicans and Democrats on opposite ends.”

In today’s political climate, bipartisan agreement on anything is rare. On AI, however, Americans seem united, just not in the way Silicon Valley might hope.

Worse yet is the fact that this poll supports similar findings on AI skepticism from numerous other surveys. A particularly damning NBC News poll from last month showed that AI’s net favorability rating ranked lower than nearly every other topic.

Why the Left and Right Don’t Trust AI

The industry is up against stiff headwinds in its battle for public trust.

For every story about the potential for AI curing diseases or boosting productivity, there are headlines about job displacement, algorithmic bias, and systems behaving in ways even their creators don’t fully understand.

We’ve seen AI tools generate historically inaccurate content in the name of ideological goals. We’ve seen concerns about “woke AI,” where outputs appear shaped by political preferences rather than objective reality. We’ve seen warnings from industry leaders themselves that these systems could eventually escape human control.

At the same time, public trust in the institutions building AI is already fragile.

Progressives have long been skeptical of massive corporations wielding outsized economic power. They also raise concerns about the environmental footprint of massive data centers and the risk that AI-driven productivity gains will further concentrate wealth among a small group of industry elites.

Conservatives, meanwhile, have grown increasingly wary of Big Tech after years of content moderation controversies and corporate activism tied to ESG-style frameworks.

In other words, both sides of the political spectrum are looking at the same handful of companies building the most powerful technology in human history while wondering if they can be trusted.

The Political Winds

AI companies should understand that this skepticism won’t stay confined to opinion polls. These poor poll results and negative stories in the media are giving bountiful ammunition to policymakers who are looking to target the burgeoning AI industry.

Lawmakers are beginning to float a wide range of proposals aimed at regulating artificial intelligence, some narrowly tailored, others sweeping in scope. Certain efforts are understandable, particularly those designed to prevent abuses similar to what we saw during the height of the Big Tech censorship debate.

Some proposals go further.

Some policymakers seek to impose heavy restrictions on AI, computational infrastructure, or model development. In New York, legislative proposals aim to restrict AI models from offering guidance on medical, legal, or professional issues.

A major threat to the industry is a proposal from the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to impose a moratorium on the construction of AI data centers. This would essentially slow AI development in the United States to a crawl, potentially giving adversarial countries like China a great advantage in the AI race. In this scenario, the future of AI could then be left in the hands of governments that care far less about individual liberty and personal autonomy.

Earning Public Trust

If the AI industry wants to win back public confidence, it will need to do more than produce emotionally manipulative advertisements. It will need to address the concerns driving that skepticism in the first place.

Americans don’t want AI systems that nudge them toward preferred political outcomes, filter information through ideological lenses, or act as invisible referees of acceptable thought. They want assurance that these tools of the future act on objective truth rather than political ideology.

That means committing to principles that protect individual liberty and personal autonomy. It means transparency in how systems are trained and deployed. It means resisting pressure from governments, activist groups, or corporate interests to embed subjective values into systems that increasingly shape public life.

This route is possible. Elon Musk, for example, has acknowledged the importance of free expression and open inquiry in AI development. But this course needs to be fleshed out, fully implemented, and become an industry standard.

Without clear, consistent standards, suspicion will remain that there is a political agenda behind the interface.

The Fate of AI Is Not Set

The trajectory of artificial intelligence development may be inevitable, but there are many questions that need to be answered.

The best way forward for the AI industry is not through carefully crafted marketing campaigns, but a deliberate effort to earn public trust. That trust must be built on transparency, commitment to truth, and clear respect for individual liberty and personal autonomy.

If these companies want to usher in a new era of prosperity powered by AI, they must show the public that this technology will serve people, not shape or control them.