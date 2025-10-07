'Bigger, Faster, More Permanent Than All Waves Combined': No Sector Will Be Untouched By AI

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Hajnen Payson is a highly valued internet search and marketing expert. He’s worked for companies such as Experian, UFC, LifeLock/Norton, international banks and big companies that hold government contracts that require top security clearances. Governments and companies around the world are rushing into Artificial Intelligence (AI). Some big names are hiring Payson to navigate the pathway to incorporate AI into just about everything you see, touch and feel.

Payson explains, “This, right now, is the very beginning of the AI Revolution..."

" I work with industry peers, executives and marketing experts daily. Half believe that AI integration was not as bad and won’t be as bad going forward because this year was not a disaster. However, the other half believe it was a disaster because they experienced department cuts and hiring freezes all due to AI. In fact, I have a good friend where her son was denied work as an intern this summer before college because AI took the job.”

Payson goes on to say, “If we look at this and say what should younger people do? There is no easy answer here..."

" We are at the very beginning of the AI Revolution, and that is exactly what this is. This is no different than the Industrial Revolution. This is going to be a time where we are changing. This is just like Google revolutionized what happened in search . . . AI is going to revolutionize everything. The difference is there will be no sector, no category that will not be touched by AI. . . . For decades, businesses cut cost by offshoring and outsourcing . . .. In both cases, people still did the jobs. This time is different. AI does not hand the work to another human. It deletes the need for humans in entire categories of work. This shift will be bigger, faster and more permanent than all waves combined.”

Payson brought some real-world sources to back up what he is finding. Payson says, “The International Monetary Fund says 40% of jobs globally are exposed to AI..."

" In advanced economies like the United States, 60% with some jobs being replaced or complemented. . .. The World Economic Forum forecasted by 2030 AI and other tech will displace 92 million jobs . . . Even the US Treasury Department released a report that says 25% of US workers will fall into highly exposed job categories.”

In closing, Payson says, “Geoffrey Hinton is considered the grandfather of AI, and he is also a Nobel Prize winner in physics..."

" He resigned from Google in 2023 so he could speak freely about AI, which he could not do while working for Google. He compares the dangers of AI to nuclear weapons... Sam Altman is the cofounder of Open AI, and he said that AI could cause lights out for all of us.”

There is much more in the 46-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on One with search and marketing strategist Hajnen Payson of DriveGrowthHQ.com with a new newsletter giving you a free deep dive on the AI Revolution that is just getting started.

