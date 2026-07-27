Chamath Warns A Government Ban On Open-Source AI Would Tank The Market And Crater Anthropic And OpenAI

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya warned that any U.S. move to ban open-source AI would blow a hole in corporate balance sheets and drag the stock market down.

"If the United States government intervenes, it will tank the stock market. Not debatable," Palihapitiya said on the "All-In" podcast released over the weekend. "Now, you can debate which companies get tanked. For example, if they said, 'No more open source. American companies cannot use open source.'"

Chamath: Banning Open Source AI Will Crash the Stock Market. @chamath: "If the United States government intervenes, it will tank the stock market. Not debatable. Now, you can debate which companies get tanked..." — The All-In Podcast (@theallinpod) July 25, 2026

"Okay, let's take an average normal company, Coca-Cola," Palihapitiya continued. "'Hey, Coca-Cola, you're trying to use AI to improve your business. You know what? You can only use these two options. And those things cost 50-100x more than your other best alternative that you may use otherwise.'"

"That will eventually show up in your costs. And so this incredibly important input into your cost model is now orders of magnitude, multiples greater than your competitors that are outside the United States, simply because you're in the United States," he added. "You're forced to absorb costs that aren't rational nor market-driven. So then Coca-Cola has to get re-rated."

Palihapitiya then turned on the labs themselves, arguing that their revenue depends on government-erected barriers rather than real market demand.

"But then you look at the people who are selling those tokens, and this is where Anthropic and OpenAI need to understand, if the government comes in and actually tells you that there's no open source, their valuation will crater," he said.

"Why? Because all of that revenue is artificially being propped up. It's not being driven by market demand where you're being forced to compete. It's because of regulatory capture where you now get an artificial constraint. But it only works in one market.

"All roads lead to market chaos if anybody gets involved, so we should just not get involved."

Palihapitiya's co-host, former AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, went further, accusing Anthropic of running to Washington for regulatory cover.

"This is literally the most successful tech company of all time, and they're racing to the government to basically say you need to protect us against our competitors. Not just our Chinese competitors, our American competitors," Sacks said. "Frankly, it's gross."

"This is literally the most successful tech company of all time, and they're racing to the government to basically say you need to protect us against our competitors... Frankly, it's gross." - David Sacks — (@innovationcncl) July 25, 2026

"If you say that American companies can't use what's in the public domain, or that somehow it's tainted with IP theft, you are basically going to put a dagger through the heart of the entire American open source ecosystem," he added.

The fight has consumed Washington since Moonshot AI's release of Kimi K3. The Beijing startup's open-weight model beat Anthropic's Fable 5 and OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol in blind front-end coding tests, according to Axios, and unlike its closed American rivals, anyone can download it.

Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Palantir and more than 20 other companies fired off a joint letter on Friday urging policymakers to avoid "premature restrictions" on open-weight models, warning that such limits would "stifle competition or drive innovation overseas," CNBC reported.

Open models strengthen safety and cybersecurity, accelerate innovation and diffusion, and enable sovereignty. — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) July 24, 2026

Anthropic did not sign.

If the letter was meant to cool things off, it didn't. The Trump administration spent the week accusing Moonshot of stealing American technology outright. White House science chief Michael Kratsios said Wednesday that Moonshot built Kimi K3 by distilling Anthropic's technology, and accused the startup of obtaining restricted Nvidia GB300 chips through servers in Thailand.

We have information that Moonshot AI distilled Anthropic's Fable. They developed a sophisticated internal platform to conduct large scale distillation against U.S. models... acquired GB300-equipped servers and has accessed GB300s in Thailand, likely to train its AI models. — Michael Kratsios (@mkratsios47) July 22, 2026

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also weighed in, writing on X: "We support open-source AI and the innovation it unlocks. But open source is not open season on American IP. When PRC firms conduct covert, industrial-scale distillation attacks that cross the line into IP theft, sanctions and Entity List designations will be on the table."

We support open-source AI and the innovation it unlocks. But open source is not open season on American IP. When PRC firms conduct covert, industrial-scale distillation attacks that cross the line into IP theft, sanctions and Entity List designations will be on the table. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 22, 2026

However, there were signs over the weekend the open-source camp may be winning. Luther Lowe, head of public policy at Y Combinator, posted on X that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told him at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner: "This White House will protect open source AI."