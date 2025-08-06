China Humanoid Robotics Index Jumps After Unitree Debuts "Stellar Hunter" 

Update (ET):

The Solactive China Humanoid Robotics Index - a thematic equity index tracking Chinese companies involved in the commercialization of humanoid and robotics technologies - jumped more than 4% on Wednesday after Chinese robotics firm Unitree released a stunning video of its new robot dog.

"The main trigger for today's robotic stocks is Unitree's new robot dog. The real application for robot dogs is actually broader than humanoid robots, and they are lighter and easier to enter the market," Fu Zhifeng, chief investment officer at Shanghai Chengzhou Investment Management, wrote in a note to clients.

The video and more color about the new robot are below...

* * *

Chinese robotics firm Unitree, arguably the global leader in affordable consumer-grade quadrupeds and robodogs, has just released footage of its latest machine: the "A2 Stellar Hunter."

The new robodog brings flashbacks to Black Mirror's infamous 2017 episode "Metalhead," where killer robot dogs stalk and exterminate humans in a post-apocalyptic world.

Overview and specs of the A2 Stellar Hunter:

Total weight: ~37kg

Unloaded range: ~20km

Lighter, Stronger and Faster.

Engineered for Industrial Applications.

Unitree's robot timeline:

Laikago (2017): early public quadruped robot.

AlienGo (2019): more advanced and cable‑free version.

A1 (2021): education-focused, affordable robot dog (~3.3 m/s top speed).

Go1, Go2, and industrial-grade B1/B2, including wheeled variants like Go2-W and B2-W.

G1 humanoid robot (2024): ~35 kg, 23–43 joints, priced at ~$16,000.

H1 humanoid robot: full-sized with advanced mobility and sensors.

R1 humanoid companion (2025): ~$5,900 with acrobatic capability (cartwheels, punches, running) and multimodal

Unitree claims it now produces roughly 60% of the world's quadruped robots, leaving U.S. rivals like Boston Dynamics in the dust. With Tesla's humanoid bots expected to scale in the coming years, American consumers may finally get a competitive, homegrown alternative to China's robotics dominance.

Unitree Introducing | Unitree A2 Stellar Hunter 🤩

Total weight: ~37kg | Unloaded range: ~20km

Lighter, Stronger and Faster. Engineered for Industrial Applications. pic.twitter.com/Rqpa7EkU0B — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) August 5, 2025

As we've previously pointed out, the "iPhone moment" for robotics is fast approaching, and it's only a matter of time before these machines, infused with large language models, become highly intelligent and potentially weaponized by bad actors.

Our coverage focuses on a 'Skynet-like system' materializing in the years ahead:

. . .