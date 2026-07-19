China's Moonshot Eyes IPO After Sparking Another "DeepSeek Moment" For US AI Stocks

Chinese startup Moonshot AI sparked another DeepSeek-like moment for US AI stocks and hyperscalers last week. David Sacks, the former White House AI and cryptocurrency czar, warned that this is "very concerning."

Moonshot AI debuted Kimi K3, which ranks number three on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, trailing only OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol and Anthropic's Fable 5. This only shows the continued trend of open-weight models toward the AI frontier.

Kimi K3 has emerged as a top challenger across reasoning and coding workloads, highlighting the rapid pace of innovation and the increasing competitive pressure on models in terms of capabilities and downward trend in pricing. This only sparked weakness in sentiment toward AI US stocks and hyperscalers last week due to their massive capex binges to build out data centers.

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It serves as a reminder for companies amid the 'tokenmaxxing' woes that there are lower-cost alternatives for end users besides expensive frontier Anthropic and OpenAI.

Now, Moonshot AI is leveraging last week's momentum and preparing for an initial public offering in Hong Kong within six months. Kimi K3 has strengthened investor confidence, positioning the startup to enter public markets.

Bloomberg reports that Moonshot is in the process of concluding a funding round that values the three-year-old startup at $30 billion.

Annual revenues topped $300 million in June, up from $200 million in April, supported by chatbot subscriptions and enterprise services.

The startup has held talks with CICC and Goldman Sachs about the offering and is dismantling its red-chip structure to facilitate an overseas listing.

Meanwhile...

We’ve identified industrial-scale distillation attacks on our models by DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax.



These labs created over 24,000 fraudulent accounts and generated over 16 million exchanges with Claude, extracting its capabilities to train and improve their own models. — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) February 23, 2026

Here is the latest institutional commentary on Moonshot AI:

Jefferies analyst Roger Song

Moonnshot AI triggered another Deepseek-like moment + semi/ memory lost momentum, both potentially benefiting biopharma rotation. While still waiting for FDA leadership renewal, we started to see more potential policy reversals (while maintaining good ones, nice to see CRL release back for now) along with swift industry reactions. Open clinical trial prediction betting - will that be a distraction/ noise or another actionable datapoint for real investment? We shall all see.

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin

China's Moonshot Unveils Kimi K3, Autonomously Designed Functional Chip in 48 Hours - Moonshot released Kimi K3, a 2.8 trillion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model with a 1-million-token context window and native text, image, and video support, positioned as the first open 3T-class frontier model with full weights releasing July 27, 2026 and API pricing at $3/$15 per million input/output tokens. The model autonomously designed a functional 4mm² chip in a single 48-hour run with zero human intervention, handling design, optimization, verification, and simulation, achieving over 8,700 tokens/second decoding throughput, while also building a custom GPU compiler called MiniTriton from scratch that reportedly matches parts of Nvidia's official Triton compiler. Kimi K3 scored 88.3 on Terminal-Bench 2.1, trailing but competitive with OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol, while lagging flagship closed models like Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 in broader evaluations, with the model available today via the Kimi app, Kimi Code, and OpenRouter

Canaccord Genuity analyst Martin Roberge

Meanwhile, sentiment toward AI stocks and hyperscalers' capex binge keeps weakening and today's release of a new AI model by Chinese company Moonshot, capable of competing with AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, serves as a reminder that there are lower-cost alternatives for end users.

The race among AI startups to go public has China-based DeepSeek targeting a 2027 IPO, while US rival Anthropic could list as early as late 2026 and OpenAI increasingly appears headed for a 2027 debut. Both US firms have confidentially submitted IPO paperwork.