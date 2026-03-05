Data Center Hunter: Iran Expands Drone Target List, From AWS To Microsoft Facilities

Iranian state-affiliated media says the IRGC has targeted Microsoft data centers in the Gulf region with kamikaze drones, days after IRGC drone strikes hit Amazon data centers in the United Arab Emirates. This underscores a new escalation: commercial data centers no longer appear to be off-limits, a risk we warned readers a little more than a month ago.

"The targeting of Amazon and Microsoft in these operations has dealt a serious blow to the enemy's technological and information infrastructure," Fars News Agency said in a Telegram post, as quoted by the Financial Times.

On Monday, two AWS data centers in the UAE were hit by IRGC drones, while an AWS facility in Bahrain was nearly struck by one of these next-generation, low-cost kamikaze drones. These incidents marked the first known instance of a commercial data center being physically targeted in a conflict.

We pointed out in the note titled "Explosion In AI Data Center Buildouts Will Demand Next-Gen Counter-Drone Security" that Wall Street analysts largely end their analysis at the financing and construction of next-generation data centers, with limited discussion regarding the modern security architecture required once these facilities are built and become instant high-value targets for non-state actors or foreign adversaries. Traditional perimeter measures, such as metal chain-link fencing and surveillance systems, are rendered useless in the world of emerging AI threats, including autonomous drone or swarm-based attacks enabled by advances in AI and low-cost unmanned systems.

It's fair to say that this week, data center operators and financiers around the world have gotten the memo: counter-UAS systems will be needed as buildouts worldwide could exceed $3 trillion by the end of 2028. The hyperdevelopment of war technology in Ukraine over the last four years has pulled the 2030s-era war forward, while the modern world has yet to catch up with defensive systems.