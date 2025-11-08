How Americans Want AI To Support Them

Three years after the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, there’s little remaining doubt that artificial intelligence, or AI as it’s usually referred to, will change our lives in many ways.

In some ways, it already has.

For example, people are searching the web differently, often relying on AI summaries instead of scrolling through and clicking on search results. That is, if they even use a search engine anymore and don’t just ask a large language model like ChatGPT instead.

The potential for AI tools to make our everyday lives a little easier here and there is virtually limitless, but what do people actually want AI to help them with?

Statista's Felix Richter reports that, according to a recent survey by Statista Consumer Insights, 3 in 10 Americans want AI to act as a personal assistant to them, which it is already capable of.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Especially tools baked directly into smartphones and thus able to aggregate information from various apps have the potential to be very effective personal assistants that help with scheduling, reminders and communication.

Other forms of AI support that Americans are keen on include automating everyday tasks, helping with work tasks as well as health and wellness tips.

Looking at the list, it’s clear that AI is already capable of doing all of these things.

For many people it’s just a matter of finding the right tool or workflow to take full advantage of AI tools and their countless possible applications.