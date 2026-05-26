How The Deep State Weaponizes AI To Control The Narrative

The Deep State just upgraded from clunky human fact-checkers to AI that scales narrative control at lightspeed.

As Tony Seruga wrote on X:

No more paper trails, subpoenas, or exposed biases - just seamless manipulation.

Automated Shaping at Scale

AI floods zones with thousands of subtly varied "organic" rebuttals in seconds.

Pre-bunks emerging stories before they trend.

Detects your writing style, reasoning patterns, and source chains to dynamically throttle—no crude bans needed.

Infrastructure Already Live

CISA’s old “election security” coordination with platforms?

Content-agnostic and ready for new “harm” definitions.

Palantir, CrowdStrike & intel partners embed AI trained on classified data into commercial tools.

WEF’s “whole-of-society” push demands exactly this AI governance.

The Upgrade

Old fact-checkers left audit trails (funding, revolving doors).

AI is a black box: “The algorithm decided.”

Trained on curated data that associates inconvenient truths with “low quality.”

Plausible deniability baked in.

Endgame?

Not winning debates—making certain ideas unthinkable.

Never seen, never debated.

Just endless “helpful” corrections from voices that feel trustworthy.

Antidote: Think independently. Support alternative platforms. Never outsource your mind to machines or badges. Question everything.

The machine doesn’t wear a “FALSE” stamp—it whispers consensus until you believe it.

What’s your move?

Ignore at your own peril!