Humanoid Loses Its Head In World's First Full-Size Robot Combat Tournament... And Keeps Fighting

A humanoid robot was knocked headless during the world's first free-combat tournament for full-sized machines, but that didn't stop it from swinging, Newsweek reports.

The bizarre scene unfolded at the Ultimate Robot Knock-out Legend (URKL) competition, which kicked off Thursday in Shenzhen, China.

A white robot named White Eagle landed a high kick on its black opponent, "Matador," sending the loser's head rocking violently before it popped completely out of place.

china’s URKL robot fight is absolute cinema



a robot got its head kicked off.. and kept fighting like it was completely normal 🤣 pic.twitter.com/A6KSfC0CTc — el.cine (@EHuanglu) July 17, 2026

Even with its head dangling, Matador kept throwing punches and kicks at its rival. The bot eventually toppled over, crushing its own head beneath its body. As it tried to get back up, the head flew off entirely and the machine collapsed.

Organized by Shenzhen robotics company EngineAI, the event featured 32 international teams battling with the company's T800 humanoid robots.

The spectacle is the latest and most extreme entry in a fast-growing genre of robot combat. In May 2025, rival Chinese firm Unitree staged what was billed as the first humanoid robot kickboxing match in Hangzhou, pitting four of its smaller, remote-operated G1 machines against one another on state broadcaster CCTV - an event we covered at the time. The format has since gone global: earlier this year, San Francisco venues began hosting VR-controlled bouts using Unitree's humanoid robots, matches one researcher dismissed to Rest of World as little more than "robot theater." EngineAI itself teased this moment in December, unveiling the full-size T800 in a viral clip that showed the machine throwing spinning kicks - and, in a follow-up, booting the company's own CEO across a room. URKL raises the stakes further: full-sized humanoids, a standardized platform, and 32 teams whose edge comes down to software and tuning rather than hardware.

Watch the entire event here: