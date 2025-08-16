Indians Are The Most Positive On AI; Americans The Most Negative

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries, governments, and societies—but how do people around the world actually feel about that?

In this visualization, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu shows public attitudes towards artificial intelligence across 21 countries, based on a global AI survey of over 1,000 people in each country. Respondents were asked to rate their overall opinion on AI, ranging from “very positive” to “very negative”.

The data for this visualization comes from the Global Public Opinion on Artificial Intelligence (GPO-AI), published by the Schwartz Resiman Institute for Technology and Society.

Emerging Economies Lead in AI Optimism

India topped the global AI survey with 43% of respondents expressing a “very positive” opinion of AI. Kenya (29%) and Brazil (27%) followed closely behind.

These results suggest that populations in emerging economies are more enthusiastic about the potential benefits of AI—perhaps due to expectations for job creation, economic development, or improvements in public services.

Neutral Sentiment in Advanced Economies

In contrast, a majority in developed countries held neutral views. In Japan, 44% of people said they felt neutral about AI, followed by Germany (40%) and Poland (40%).

This more cautious stance could reflect greater exposure to discussions on AI ethics, job displacement, and regulation.

Negative Views Strongest in the West

The U.S., France, and Australia reported the highest shares of negative sentiment.

For instance, 34% of U.S. respondents had either a “fairly” or “very negative” view of AI. Such skepticism might be tied to political divides, concerns about misinformation, or fears of job loss in white-collar industries.

