Israel Dominates Claude AI Usage Around The World
New data from Anthropic reveals where its Claude AI chatbot is gaining the most traction worldwide.
While Israel tops the overall ranking, the United States leads among countries with at least 10,000 Claude conversations, scoring 3.69x on the index.
This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Tasmin Lockwood, maps which countries use it the most relative to their working-age population, according to the Anthropic AI Usage Index.
Where Claude Usage Is Highest by Country
Dive into the data below, which was collected across 116 countries in the week of Nov 13-20, 2025.
Each score represents usage relative to what would be expected based on a country’s working-age population.
|Rank
|Index score
|1
|🇮🇱 Israel
|4.90x
|2
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|4.19x
|3
|🇺🇸 United States
|3.69x
|4
|🇦🇺 Australia
|3.27x
|5
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|3.21x
|6
|🇨🇦 Canada
|3.15x
|7
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|3.12x
|8
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|3.11x
|9
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|3.07x
|10
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|3.05x
|11
|🇫🇷 France
|2.66x
|12
|🇲🇹 Malta
|2.63x
|13
|🇳🇱 The Netherlands
|2.61x
|14
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|2.59x
|15
|🇳🇴 Norway
|2.43x
|16
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|2.39x
|17
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|2.29x
|18
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|2.23x
|19
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|2.17x
|20
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|2.17x
|21
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|2.15x
|22
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|2.10x
|23
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|2.09x
|24
|🇫🇮 Finland
|1.95x
|25
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|1.92x
|26
|🇦🇹 Austria
|1.88x
|27
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|1.85x
|28
|🇩🇪 Germany
|1.79x
|29
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|1.77x
|30
|🇪🇸 Spain
|1.62x
|31
|🇮🇹 Italy
|1.62x
|32
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|1.61x
|33
|🇯🇵 Japan
|1.59x
|34
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|1.54x
|35
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|1.47x
|36
|🇵🇱 Poland
|1.41x
|37
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|1.39x
|38
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|1.33x
|39
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|1.31x
|40
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|1.24x
|41
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|1.24x
|42
|🇬🇷 Greece
|1.21x
|43
|🇵🇪 Peru
|1.19x
|44
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|1.14x
|45
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|1.12x
|46
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|1.10x
|47
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|1.09x
|48
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|1.08x
|49
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|1.08x
|50
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|1.05x
|51
|🇨🇱 Chile
|1.04x
|52
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|0.98x
|53
|🇷🇴 Romania
|0.98x
|54
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|0.97x
|55
|🇵🇦 Panama
|0.95x
|56
|🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago
|0.93x
|57
|🇵🇷 Puerto Rico
|0.92x
|58
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|0.88x
|59
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|0.85x
|60
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|0.82x
|61
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|0.78x
|62
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|0.76x
|63
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|0.75x
|64
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|0.74x
|65
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|0.71x
|66
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|0.70x
|67
|🇦🇱 Albania
|0.68x
|68
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|0.66x
|69
|🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|0.60x
|70
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|0.59x
|71
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|0.56x
|72
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|0.56x
|73
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|0.56x
|74
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|0.56x
|75
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|0.48x
|76
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|0.48x
|77
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|0.47x
|78
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|0.47x
|79
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|0.45x
|80
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|0.44x
|81
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|0.43x
|82
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|0.43x
|83
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|0.38x
|84
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|0.37x
|85
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|0.37x
|86
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
|0.35x
|87
|🇴🇲 Oman
|0.35x
|88
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|0.34x
|89
|🇵🇸 Palestinian Territory
|0.32x
|90
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|0.32x
|91
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|0.30x
|92
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|0.29x
|93
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|0.28x
|94
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|0.27x
|95
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|0.27x
|96
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|0.26x
|97
|🇧🇯 Benin
|0.25x
|98
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|0.23x
|99
|🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
|0.23x
|100
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|0.22x
|101
|🇮🇳 India
|0.22x
|102
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|0.22x
|103
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|0.21x
|104
|🇱🇦 Laos
|0.20x
|105
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|0.19x
|106
|🇹🇬 Togo
|0.17x
|107
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|0.15x
|108
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|0.13x
|109
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|0.13x
|110
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|0.11x
|111
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|0.10x
|112
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|0.09x
|113
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|0.09x
|114
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|0.07x
|115
|🇦🇴 Angola
|0.05x
|116
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|0.03x
Israel topped the Anthropic AI Usage Index at 4.9x, putting it well ahead of other countries. Israel has been labeled the “Start-up Nation” since a book of the same name charted its rapid growth and technological innovation.
Singapore has the second-highest uptake at 4.19x. The small city-state also performed well on last year’s Global Innovation Index, which ranks countries on research and entrepreneurship.
Because the index measures usage relative to workforce size, smaller tech-driven economies can rank highly even if their overall user base is smaller.
However, among countries with at least 10,000 conversations, the United States leads at 3.69x. It also dominates in share of actual usage, though raw usage numbers don’t necessarily equate to broad penetration, given that countries with larger populations would naturally rank higher.
Brazil ranks among the largest users of Claude in raw terms, but its score drops to 0.7x when adjusted for workforce size, showing how population size can inflate raw usage totals.
Asia fares well overall, as South Korea ranks among the top adopters per capita at 3.12x. Australia, Canada, and New Zealand occupy other top spots at 3.27x, 3.15x, and 3.11x respectively.
Most of the highest-ranking countries are in North America, Europe, Oceania, and parts of East Asia.
Malta and Georgia also made the top 20, with scores of 2.8x and 2.17x. Malta consistently punches above its weight as a European startup hub, despite being a tiny island in the Mediterranean, while efforts are underway to institutionalize AI use in Georgia.
At the bottom of the index were Tanzania and Angola, at 0.03x and 0.05x respectively.
Some smaller countries were not included due to an insufficient number of conversations over the observation period.
Uses For AI Vary
Claude usage also varies depending on economic conditions. In lower-income countries, the chatbot is commonly used for homework help and programming tasks, while wealthier countries show a broader mix of professional uses.
The dynamic could also reflect the ages of those using chatbots in different countries. In lower-income areas, there may be higher uptake among students.
To learn more about how AI, check out this graphic which charts the rise of AI chatbots.