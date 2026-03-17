Israel Dominates Claude AI Usage Around The World

New data from Anthropic reveals where its Claude AI chatbot is gaining the most traction worldwide.

While Israel tops the overall ranking, the United States leads among countries with at least 10,000 Claude conversations, scoring 3.69x on the index.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Tasmin Lockwood, maps which countries use it the most relative to their working-age population, according to the Anthropic AI Usage Index.

Where Claude Usage Is Highest by Country

Dive into the data below, which was collected across 116 countries in the week of Nov 13-20, 2025.

Each score represents usage relative to what would be expected based on a country’s working-age population.

Rank Index score 1 🇮🇱 Israel 4.90x 2 🇸🇬 Singapore 4.19x 3 🇺🇸 United States 3.69x 4 🇦🇺 Australia 3.27x 5 🇨🇭 Switzerland 3.21x 6 🇨🇦 Canada 3.15x 7 🇰🇷 South Korea 3.12x 8 🇳🇿 New Zealand 3.11x 9 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 3.07x 10 🇪🇪 Estonia 3.05x 11 🇫🇷 France 2.66x 12 🇲🇹 Malta 2.63x 13 🇳🇱 The Netherlands 2.61x 14 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 2.59x 15 🇳🇴 Norway 2.43x 16 🇮🇪 Ireland 2.39x 17 🇸🇪 Sweden 2.29x 18 🇵🇹 Portugal 2.23x 19 🇧🇪 Belgium 2.17x 20 🇬🇪 Georgia 2.17x 21 🇨🇾 Cyprus 2.15x 22 🇩🇰 Denmark 2.10x 23 🇱🇹 Lithuania 2.09x 24 🇫🇮 Finland 1.95x 25 🇱🇻 Latvia 1.92x 26 🇦🇹 Austria 1.88x 27 🇸🇮 Slovenia 1.85x 28 🇩🇪 Germany 1.79x 29 🇹🇼 Taiwan 1.77x 30 🇪🇸 Spain 1.62x 31 🇮🇹 Italy 1.62x 32 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 1.61x 33 🇯🇵 Japan 1.59x 34 🇨🇿 Czechia 1.54x 35 🇲🇩 Moldova 1.47x 36 🇵🇱 Poland 1.41x 37 🇶🇦 Qatar 1.39x 38 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 1.33x 39 🇭🇷 Croatia 1.31x 40 🇷🇸 Serbia 1.24x 41 🇲🇺 Mauritius 1.24x 42 🇬🇷 Greece 1.21x 43 🇵🇪 Peru 1.19x 44 🇹🇳 Tunisia 1.14x 45 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 1.12x 46 🇺🇾 Uruguay 1.10x 47 🇺🇦 Ukraine 1.09x 48 🇸🇰 Slovakia 1.08x 49 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 1.08x 50 🇪🇨 Ecuador 1.05x 51 🇨🇱 Chile 1.04x 52 🇭🇺 Hungary 0.98x 53 🇷🇴 Romania 0.98x 54 🇦🇲 Armenia 0.97x 55 🇵🇦 Panama 0.95x 56 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 0.93x 57 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 0.92x 58 🇨🇴 Colombia 0.88x 59 🇧🇭 Bahrain 0.85x 60 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 0.82x 61 🇱🇧 Lebanon 0.78x 62 🇲🇦 Morocco 0.76x 63 🇦🇷 Argentina 0.75x 64 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 0.74x 65 🇧🇴 Bolivia 0.71x 66 🇧🇷 Brazil 0.70x 67 🇦🇱 Albania 0.68x 68 🇲🇾 Malaysia 0.66x 69 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.60x 70 🇹🇭 Thailand 0.59x 71 🇯🇲 Jamaica 0.56x 72 🇹🇷 Turkey 0.56x 73 🇻🇳 Vietnam 0.56x 74 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 0.56x 75 🇮🇩 Indonesia 0.48x 76 🇵🇭 Philippines 0.48x 77 🇵🇾 Paraguay 0.47x 78 🇸🇻 El Salvador 0.47x 79 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 0.45x 80 🇲🇽 Mexico 0.44x 81 🇮🇶 Iraq 0.43x 82 🇰🇪 Kenya 0.43x 83 🇿🇦 South Africa 0.38x 84 🇯🇴 Jordan 0.37x 85 🇰🇼 Kuwait 0.37x 86 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 0.35x 87 🇴🇲 Oman 0.35x 88 🇩🇿 Algeria 0.34x 89 🇵🇸 Palestinian Territory 0.32x 90 🇳🇵 Nepal 0.32x 91 🇷🇼 Rwanda 0.30x 92 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 0.29x 93 🇪🇬 Egypt 0.28x 94 🇬🇭 Ghana 0.27x 95 🇸🇳 Senegal 0.27x 96 🇬🇹 Guatemala 0.26x 97 🇧🇯 Benin 0.25x 98 🇨🇲 Cameroon 0.23x 99 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 0.23x 100 🇵🇰 Pakistan 0.22x 101 🇮🇳 India 0.22x 102 🇳🇬 Nigeria 0.22x 103 🇭🇳 Honduras 0.21x 104 🇱🇦 Laos 0.20x 105 🇰🇭 Cambodia 0.19x 106 🇹🇬 Togo 0.17x 107 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 0.15x 108 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 0.13x 109 🇲🇬 Madagascar 0.13x 110 🇿🇲 Zambia 0.11x 111 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 0.10x 112 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 0.09x 113 🇺🇬 Uganda 0.09x 114 🇲🇿 Mozambique 0.07x 115 🇦🇴 Angola 0.05x 116 🇹🇿 Tanzania 0.03x

Israel topped the Anthropic AI Usage Index at 4.9x, putting it well ahead of other countries. Israel has been labeled the “Start-up Nation” since a book of the same name charted its rapid growth and technological innovation.

Singapore has the second-highest uptake at 4.19x. The small city-state also performed well on last year’s Global Innovation Index, which ranks countries on research and entrepreneurship.

Because the index measures usage relative to workforce size, smaller tech-driven economies can rank highly even if their overall user base is smaller.

However, among countries with at least 10,000 conversations, the United States leads at 3.69x. It also dominates in share of actual usage, though raw usage numbers don’t necessarily equate to broad penetration, given that countries with larger populations would naturally rank higher.

Brazil ranks among the largest users of Claude in raw terms, but its score drops to 0.7x when adjusted for workforce size, showing how population size can inflate raw usage totals.

Asia fares well overall, as South Korea ranks among the top adopters per capita at 3.12x. Australia, Canada, and New Zealand occupy other top spots at 3.27x, 3.15x, and 3.11x respectively.

Most of the highest-ranking countries are in North America, Europe, Oceania, and parts of East Asia.

Malta and Georgia also made the top 20, with scores of 2.8x and 2.17x. Malta consistently punches above its weight as a European startup hub, despite being a tiny island in the Mediterranean, while efforts are underway to institutionalize AI use in Georgia.

At the bottom of the index were Tanzania and Angola, at 0.03x and 0.05x respectively.

Some smaller countries were not included due to an insufficient number of conversations over the observation period.

Uses For AI Vary

Claude usage also varies depending on economic conditions. In lower-income countries, the chatbot is commonly used for homework help and programming tasks, while wealthier countries show a broader mix of professional uses.

The dynamic could also reflect the ages of those using chatbots in different countries. In lower-income areas, there may be higher uptake among students.

To learn more about how AI, check out this graphic which charts the rise of AI chatbots.