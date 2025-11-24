Lutnick: Decision On Nvidia's AI H200 Chip China Sales Now Sits On Trump's Desk

Building on last week's Bloomberg report that White House officials are quietly discussing whether to let Nvidia sell its advanced H200 AI chips to China - a complete 180 from the previous administration - US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Bloomberg TV earlier that the final decision to authorize those shipments now sits on President Trump's desk.

"Lots of different advisers" are weighing in on it, Lutnick added.

Lutnick's comments come days after a Bloomberg report that White House officials are weighing a significant concession to China, potentially allowing H200 shipments that would ease current AI-chip export restrictions.

The White House is also urging Congress to reject a bipartisan bill that would require Nvidia to prioritize American customers over China.

The report made clear that within the administration, there is a significant split: some officials see H200 exports as a "compromise" preferable to Blackwell exports, while others oppose any additional Nvidia exports to the world's second-largest economy.

Also on Bloomberg TV, Lutnick spoke about the ongoing EU negotiations on steel and aluminum tariffs. He pressed the EU to ease its digital-rules agenda, noting that some member states are more flexible, and said he also spoke with the Europeans about diesel markets.

He warned that if courts strike down existing tariffs, the administration is prepared to respond with new actions immediately.

Could those new actions take the form of financial sanctions against trading partners?