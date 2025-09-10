Meet The New AI Billionaires Of 2025

In just a few short years, dozens of entrepreneurs and technologists have crossed into billionaire status thanks to the artificial intelligence gold rush.

To learn more about this new class of wealthy founders, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu highlights some of the most notable AI billionaires minted in 2025.

Data & Discussion

This visualization is based on reporting from CNBC, which tracks the emerging fortunes tied to AI companies around the world. Net worth data was collected from Forbes, as of August 2025.

*The average Anysphere founder’s stake value is $1.3B.

CoreWeave Co-founder: Michael Intrator

Michael Intrator, co-founder and CEO of CoreWeave, stands out with an estimated net worth of $6 billion. His company provides cloud infrastructure optimized for AI workloads, a sector that has seen explosive demand as AI models become increasingly compute-intensive.

The company launched its IPO in March 2025 at $40 per share, and has seen extreme volatility since then. Shares peaked at $183.58 on June 20, 2025, but are currently trading in the low $90 range.

CoreWeave has a strategic partnership with NVIDIA, which is not only its primary supplier of GPUs, but also a major investor.

Scale AI Co-founders: Alexandr Wang & Lucy Guo

Alexandr Wang and Lucy Guo, co-founders of Scale AI, are currently two of the world’s youngest billionaires.

The pair met when working for social question-and-answer website Quora, and started Scale AI in 2016. The San Francisco-based firm provides data annotation and other services that are used to build, test, and refine AI systems.

Since then, Guo has founded Backend Ventures (a tech-focused venture capital firm) in 2019, and later Passes (a content creator monetization platform) in 2022.

More recently in June 2025, Meta invested $14.3 billion into Scale AI, a deal which also placed Wang at the head of Meta’s Superintelligence Lab.

OpenAI Alumni: Dario Amodei, Ilya Sutskever & Mira Murati

Three of OpenAI’s most prominent alumni, Dario Amodei, Ilya Sutskever, and Mira Murati all helm companies valued in the billions.

Amodei, formerly vice president of research at OpenAI, co-founded Anthropic in 2021. The company is responsible for Claude, which as of January 2025 had 105 million monthly users.

Sutskever, formerly chief scientist at OpenAI, co-founded Safe Superintelligence in 2024. The company is valued at over $30 billion, with investment from firms like Andreesen Horowitz and Alphabet.

Last but not least is Mira Murati, former chief technology officer at OpenAI. She founded Thinking Machines Lab in February 2025, raising $2 billion from a consortium of investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Nvidia, and AMD. The company is set to announce its first product later this year.

