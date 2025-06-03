Meta Signs Nuclear Power Deal With Constellation To Fuel AI 

Nuclear stocks moved higher in premarket trading after Meta Platforms signed a power contract with Constellation Energy for emissions-free nuclear energy from the Clinton Clean Energy Center in Clinton, Illinois.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp announced that it has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Constellation Energy for 1,121 MW of emissions-free nuclear energy from the Clinton plant, which is expected to begin in 2027 and support its operations in the region.

"Our data centers enable these innovations, housing the infrastructure that brings these technologies to life – and we prioritize operating our data centers efficiently, matching our electricity with 100% clean and renewable energy and exploring emergent energy technologies," Meta wrote in a press release.

Here's a summary of the PPA:

Meta's 20-year agreement with Constellation, starting in 2027, secures the continued operation of the Clinton Clean Energy Center, delivering 1,121 MW of emissions-free nuclear power. The deal adds 30 MW of new capacity, enables exploration of further nuclear development, preserves 1,100+ jobs, and generates $13.5 million annually in tax revenue—all without state subsidies or additional ratepayer support.

The Clinton plant was slated for closure in 2017 after years of financial losses, despite being one of the best-performing nuclear plants in Illinois. Clinton's retirement was prevented by the Future Energy Jobs Act, which established a Zero Emission Credit program that provides financial support to the plant through mid-2027. Constellation's agreement with Meta will help revive the power plant with a market-based solution that replaces the ZEC program. The PPA will also enable Clinton to deliver power to the local grid, providing grid reliability and low-cost power to the region through the 2030s, while fulfilling the contract with Meta.

In markets, uranium stocks are moving higher. Constellation shares are up as much as 13%, nearing record highs.

Likewise, Microsoft recently secured a PPA with Constellation that allows for the restart of Three Mile Island Unit 1. The PPA is based on a 20-year contract that will fuel Microsoft's data centers in the region.

The broader theme is twofold: the AI data center boom and 'powering up America' through the revival and expansion of the nation's nuclear power capacity.

The White House wants to deploy 300 GW of net new nuclear capacity by 2050 and have 10 large reactors under construction in the U.S. by 2030.

We've been covering the "nuclear ESG theme" since December 2020—well ahead of the curve—and continue to provide readers with the latest developments in this investing trend that major banks are now rushing to embrace:

Recently speaking to industry insiders—particularly those on the financing side of AI data centers—describe to Zero Hedge the current buildout as a "sprint" expected to continue through President Trump's second term.

While not a direct play, there is a critical indirect angle tied to defending data centers and nuclear plants on U.S. soil—as the world fractures into a dangerous bipolar state, a trend set to accelerate through the 2030s. This is why we launched our "Hemispheric Defense" theme—where Goldman has identified one standout firm leading the charge.

Recall what former Google CEO Eric Schmidt recently warned about: the AI race could escalate to include sabotage or even attacks on data centers in the event of a conflict.