Next Auto Revolution: Tesla Integrates Grok AI Chatbot In Vehicles 

Elon Musk's xAI team recently unveiled its latest Grok model—one Musk called both "remarkable" and "a little terrifying"—as AI chatbot development accelerates into hyperdrive. Musk also announced that Grok will soon be integrated into Tesla vehicles, with the rollout expected as early as next week.

On Saturday, Tesla released a short video showcasing a vehicle running the new software update (2025.26), highlighting the evolution of the car into a 'smart' machine powered by a natural-language model that enables a hands-free experience for the driver.

Rather than focusing on features like conversational navigation, real-time diagnostics, or productivity tools such as voice-to-text messaging, the video primarily demonstrated the broader capabilities of the AI bot.

"Grok (Beta) (US, AMD) @Grok now available directly in your Tesla. Requires Premium Connectivity or a WiFi connection. Grok is currently in Beta & does not issue commands to your car – existing voice commands remain unchanged," Tesla wrote in a blog post on X last week.

Tesla's vertical integration of Grok AI and FSD hardware is setting a new benchmark for the automotive industry—one that will pressure legacy OEMs and EV competitors to accelerate their own AI programs. This is the next evolutionary leap for cars.

However, as ZeroHedge readers fully understand, there are serious drawbacks here. These intelligent machines could one day be tied to social credit systems or dystopian surveillance programs run by intelligence agencies and Big Tech—monitoring your every move. That's why keeping an unintelligent backup vehicle, like a 1970s Mercedes 240D with zero microchips, might be an 'insurance against' a future where the government or tech giants can lock you out of your own car for mean tweeting.

