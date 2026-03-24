Nvidia CEO: "I Think We've Achieved AGI"

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joined podcaster Lex Fridman for a 2-plus-hour conversation on the future of AI infrastructure, covering everything from chips, racks, and cooling systems to Nvidia's broader strategy for the next computing era.

Jensen spoke about how computers are evolving from retrieval machines into generative AI factories. The discussion also turned to one of the biggest questions in the AI cycle: whether AGI has already arrived.

Near the two-hour mark of the conversation, Fridman asked Jensen about the "AGI timeline" and whether it is still five, ten, fifteen, or twenty years away, especially given the recent widespread use of agentic AI tools like OpenClaw.

Jensen responded, "I think it's now. I think we've achieved AGI."

It is worth noting that Jensen has previously stated that the AGI timeline depends on how it is defined.

At the 2023 New York Times DealBook Summit, Jensen defined AGI as software capable of exceeding normal human intelligence at a reasonably competitive level. At the time, he said he expected AGI to arrive within five years.

Fridman's question about the AGI timeline was based on a very narrower interpretation, and Jensen framed it this way: AI does not need to build anything lasting. It does not need to manage a complex business. It just needs to make a billion dollars.

"You said a billion," Jensen told Fridman, "and you didn't say forever."

Jensen said, for example, that all AI needs to do is create a web service or app that goes viral and is used by a few billion people at fifty cents per user.

He pointed to the dot-com era, when some websites were no more sophisticated than what an AI agent can create today.

So under that narrower interpretation, Jensen believes: "I think we've achieved AGI."

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