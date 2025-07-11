Nvidia CEO Makes Pit Stop At White House Before China Trip

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, just days before a trip to China. The meeting comes as Nvidia—now the world's most valuable chipmaker (and world's most valuable company)—remains largely shut out of China's semiconductor market due to U.S. export restrictions. While the conversation wasn't disclosed, Huang likely focused on the urgent need to restore Nvidia's ability to sell advanced AI chips in the world's second-largest economy.

CNBC's Megan Cassella reported Thursday afternoon that Huang met with Trump. No details about the meeting were released, but the president praised Nvidia in a Truth Social post:

"NVIDIA IS UP 47% SINCE TRUMP TARIFFS. USA is taking in Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Tariffs"... "COUNTRY IS NOW 'BACK.'"

Also on Thursday, Nvidia became the first company to close a trading day with a market cap over $4 trillion... This was a symbolic milestone for capital markets and the current bull cycle.

In a separate report, Bloomberg noted that Huang's White House visit comes just days before he is scheduled to travel to Beijing, where he will meet with senior Chinese officials and attend the International Supply Chain Expo.

Huang has been vocal in recent months about the combined impact of the Biden-Harris regime and the Trump-Vance administration's export restrictions on advanced AI chips to China. In May, he told investors, "The $50 billion China market is effectively closed to U.S. industry."

However, the Trump team cancelled a planned rule by former President Joe Biden called the "AI diffusion rule," promising fewer restrictions later this year on which countries could receive Nvidia's advanced AI chips.

"The world is right now hungry, anxious to engage AI," Huang said, adding, "Let us get the American AI out in front of everybody right now."