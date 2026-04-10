OpenAI Pauses U.K. Stargate Over "Regulation And Power Costs"

OpenAI's broader Stargate push to build next-generation AI infrastructure in the UK has been put on hold, with the company citing regulatory conditions and high energy costs as major obstacles to long-term investment. That outcome is hardly surprising: Britain, like much of dying Europe, has layered on regulatory burdens, while years of backfiring 'green' energy policies have left power costs structurally elevated. It's a toxic mix for power-hungry AI data center buildouts.

"We see huge potential for the UK's AI future," OpenAI told Bloomberg in an emailed statement earlier today. "AI compute is foundational to that goal — we continue to explore Stargate UK and will move forward when the right conditions, such as regulation and the cost of energy, enable long-term infrastructure investment."

Stargate UK is just one piece of OpenAI's much larger global expansion plan, which involves spending hundreds of billions (up to $500bln) on AI infrastructure to localize and scale AI capabilities.

The pause in Stargate UK signals that growth in AI data center buildouts is colliding with power constraints and regulations in the Western world, as left-wing leaders prioritize de-growth economies with extremist climate policies, while on the other side of the world, China did the complete opposite and boosted baseload capacity on the grid with some of the dirtiest mix of power generation.

Similar OpenAI projects are underway in Norway and the United Arab Emirates. The core buildout has been in the US, specifically the flagship data center in Abilene, Texas. However, the company abandoned a planned expansion of that data center.

OpenAI's global compute buildout takeaway:

US = scale + policy support

Middle East = capital + energy

Nordics = cheap power + cooling

UK/Europe = constrained by cost + regulation

Last week, Bloomberg reported that nearly half of the US data centers planned for this year were delayed or canceled - not because of memory chip shortages - but instead shortages of electrical equipment, such as transformers, switchgear, and batteries.

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It certainly appears that data center buildouts are running into real-world constraints that could be a negative for AI momentum trades.