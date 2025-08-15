Power Bill Crisis Is Here To Stay "For A Few Years" 

To close out the week, we're getting a much clearer picture of the power bill crisis financially battering working-poor and middle-class households, as well as mom-and-pop businesses - and it's about to get a whole lot worse.

Monthly bills are set to spike even higher, and the political fallout could be brutal for Democrats who championed everything 'green' - retiring stable fossil fuel power generation in favor of unreliable wind and solar. This epic failure guarantees voters a monthly reminder of just how disastrous these policies have become across Maryland and New Jersey (soon, many other states) every time they open their power statement.

On Thursday, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright joined conservative commentator Glenn Beck in a discussion about all things energy, especially the emerging power bill crisis that will soon become a national topic in the era of faltering green policies colliding with surging power demand from AI data centers.

The takeaway from Beck and Wright's conversation is that the power bill crisis won't be solved this year and will only worsen.

Here's the conversation:

Beck: When should we see this actually starting to happen and how long before power prices come down? Wright: Oh, man. That is the big question that President Trump asked me that every single day, let's get oil prices down, let's get gas prices down, let's get electricity prices down. And it takes a while to build infrastructure. Fortunately quickly we can stop the closure of coal plants, but still have lots of lifetime left. We've already done that. That's why we don't have much worse blackouts already today. We do have new gas plants coming on this year, a lot more coming on next year. We'll have nuclear plants on later this term. We'll have a whole bunch of them under construction. But yet to turn the giant aircraft carrier that is the electricity grid, that's going to take a few years. But hopefully we can stop the huge rise in prices. We can build the capacity so the United States can keep our lead on artificial intelligence over China. We get behind China and they control AI, our national security is at risk. Beck: Yeah, I know. Wright: So the whole administration is seven days a week working on this effort. You will see dramatically fewer blackouts this summer than you would have had the election gone the other way. And I think we'll be in a little bit better situation next summer, somewhere in between there this winter. We're rapidly swimming the right way. I wish I could say power prices are going down twenty percent next year, but it's simply not possible to do that in twelve months. What I will tell you, President Trump is seven days a week doing everything he can towards that goal.

.@SecretaryWright says President Trump asks him "every single day" when Americans will see lower energy bills: “I wish I could say power prices are going down 20% next year. But it’s simply not possible to do that in 12 months. But Trump is 7 days a week doing everything he can.” pic.twitter.com/BkYzvQoCHq — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 14, 2025

To recap the week in all things power: The epicenter of America's power crisis appears to be on the PJM Interconnection grid, with the Mid-Atlantic area at ground zero.

In Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, a single substation outage pushed a grid serving a million people to the brink of collapse, with no spare capacity (thank the Democrats), as the local utility warned of widespread blackouts. The grid was ultimately fixed hours later, but the near collapse raised alarms at the local, state, and national levels over how fragile Maryland's grid has become after years of Democrats retiring fossil fuel power generation in favor of unstable solar and wind.

"Prepare Now": Substation Failure Puts Baltimore At Risk Of "Widespread" Blackout https://t.co/pCbEvuXk7P — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 11, 2025

Then by Tuesday, a new poll in Maryland showed that among the many things, if that's fisical crisis, taxes, illegal aliens, crime, and whatever else, as well as exploding power bills for millions, Maryland Governor Westley Watende Omari Moore, who is being positioned for the party's 2028 presidential run, experinced sliding poll numbers that have set the Democratic Party into a panic.

Power Bill Crisis Sends Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's Approval Plummeting https://t.co/uQebt96XLa — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 12, 2025

And later in the week, we identified that the power bill crisis had spread from Maryland to New Jersey. What state is next?

Power-Bill Crisis Spreads From Maryland To New Jersey, May Doom Democrats As 'Green' Implodes https://t.co/yKULnafoT8 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 14, 2025

As well as citing a Goldman Sachs note about how America's power crisis is only getting started.

Key chart from the report (read here).

Ah yes, this. Mark our words.

In one year, this will be the most popular chart on this site pic.twitter.com/h93gWXMoNL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 11, 2025

. . .