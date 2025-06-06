Power CEO: US Risks Losing AI Race Without Transmission Grid Overhaul

Ukrainian-American entrepreneur Michael Polsky, CEO of energy developer Invenergy—the firm behind the proposed $11 billion Grain Belt Express power superhighway—warned that the U.S. risks falling behind in the global artificial intelligence race if its outdated transmission infrastructure isn't urgently modernized.

Polsky's warning is especially timely, given that his company is working to break ground on an 800-mile high-voltage transmission line designed to deliver 5 gigawatts of power — the equivalent of five nuclear reactors — from Kansas to the eastern U.S., connecting multiple regional grids to power data centers and onshore manufacturing trends.

He told Bloomberg that the Trump administration issued executive orders signaling an energy emergency, and "I do believe it's an emergency because of how difficult it is to build things," adding, "We don't have decades to figure this out. We have years."

A look at the U.S. transmission line map makes one thing clear: a massive amount of copper will be required. Copper bulls know this...

He argues that energy infrastructure developers need the same level of federal backing that Elon Musk receives for space projects, emphasizing the urgent need for a national transmission authority to build high-voltage power lines—modeled after the national highway system.

Invenergy has developed over 190 projects totaling more than 30 gigawatts of capacity in operation, under construction, or contracted. The latest project, the Grain Belt Express, aims to break ground next year and has received a conditional commitment for a loan guarantee of up to $4.9 billion from the Department of Energy under the Biden administration. It's uncertain if those funds will materialize in the Trump era.

On Thursday, we highlighted spare generation capacity on America's grid is "getting critically tight" and may unleash power blackouts and other disruptions during peak demand hours. We advised readers to start exploring alternative backup power solutions for their homes—such as solar systems or on-demand diesel and natural gas generators.

Polsky also emphasized that America's ability to win the AI race against China and other rising powers depends on Washington expediting the construction of transmission power superhighways to move large quantities of electricity across the country and strengthen the national grid in the era of soaring power demand (read: Next AI Trade).