Productivity Gains From Using AI

As AI tools become increasingly integrated—and in some cases, even mandated—into professional workflows, their real-world impact on productivity is becoming more evident.

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, compares the average time it takes U.S. adults to complete 18 common work tasks with and without the use of generative AI, based on a December 2024 survey of 4,278 respondents conducted by Stanford University and the World Bank.

Generative AI Improves Productivity by Over 60%

Across all tasks, using generative AI reduced the average time taken to complete them by more than 60%.

Here’s how much time using generative AI saved across 18 common work tasks, in average number of minutes:

Task Time With GenAI (avg. minutes) Time Without GenAI (avg. minutes) Time Reduction Writing 25 80 -69% Active Learning 26 76 -66% Critical Thinking 27 102 -74% Troubleshooting 28 115 -76% Judgement and Decision Making 28 79 -65% Management of Material Resources 28 92 -70% Mathematics 29 108 -73% Time Management 29 77 -62% Complex Problem Solving 30 122 -75% Instructing 31 93 -67% Operations Analysis 31 98 -68% Systems Analysis 31 87 -64% Managament of Personnel 32 103 -69% Programming 33 129 -74% Equipment Maintenance 34 124 -73% Quality Control Analysis 36 103 -65% Management of Finances 38 106 -64% Technology Design 39 142 -73%

Some of the largest gains came from highly technical or analytical tasks. For example, troubleshooting saw a 76% reduction in time, while critical thinking, programming, and technology design all showed over 70% time savings with generative AI.

Interestingly, even human-centric tasks—such as instructing, judgment and decision-making, and management of personnel—benefited from AI tools, with time reductions ranging from 60–70%.

Accelerating Work With AI

While AI is often framed as a replacement for human labor, this data shows that human workers empowered by AI can do the same tasks far more efficiently.

Writing, for example, dropped from an average of 80 minutes to just 25 minutes with generative AI. For complex cognitive functions like mathematics, systems analysis, and operations, AI reduced the time taken to complete tasks by over an hour.

Furthermore, AI adoption is increasing rapidly. According to the survey, LLM adoption at work for respondents aged 18 or older increased from 30% in December 2024 to over 43% as of March/April 2025.

If this trajectory continues, AI-driven productivity gains could scale from individual tasks to entire organizations, and potentially reshaping broader economic outcomes.

