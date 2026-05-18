"Scale Matters": NextEra, Dominion To Merge In Utility Megadeal Aimed At Grid Expansion To Power AI Boom

As power demand surges on the back of data-center buildouts, with hyperscalers expected to unleash about $700 billion in capex this year to expand AI infrastructure and maintain an edge over China in the AI compute race, NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy are moving to scale up. The utilities agreed to a $67 billion all-stock merger that would create the world's largest regulated electric utility network.

Dominion shareholders will receive .8138 NextEra shares for each Dominion share, leaving NextEra investors with about 74.5% of the combined company and Dominion holders with 25.5%. The merged utility would be more than 80% regulated, serve 10 million customer accounts, and control about 110 gigawatts of generation capacity across the U.S. East Coast, from Florida to a cluster of data centers in Northern Virginia.

NextEra positioned the merger with Dominion as a way to quickly scale power grids along the East Coast while lowering power bills, as the era of AI data center buildouts only begins to accelerate:

With growth drivers evenly balanced between regulated and long-term contracted businesses and more than 130 GW of large-load opportunities in its pipeline, the combined company will have a broader opportunity set, more ways to grow and the scale, balance sheet and best-in-class operating, supply chain, construction and technology capabilities to deliver the generation, transmission and grid investments needed to serve customers, support economic growth and cost-effectively meet surging power demand while keeping bills affordable.

"The transaction is structured as a 100% stock-for-stock transaction and is expected to be tax-free to shareholders. The combined company will operate under the NextEra Energy name and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NEE," NextEra wrote in the press release.

NextEra CEO John Ketchum said the merger is a "historic moment" and comes as "electricity demand is rising faster than it has in decades."

Ketchum continued:

We are bringing NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy together because scale matters more than ever— not for the sake of size, but because scale translates into capital and operating efficiencies. It enables us to buy, build, finance and operate more efficiently, which translates into more affordable electricity for our customers in the long run.

The way the merger is framed appears aimed at federal regulators, who have seen growing resistance to data centers at the local level amid soaring power bills. It is worth noting that on some grids, especially in the Mid-Atlantic, backfiring green policies have collided with data-center buildouts and surging demand, sending power prices sky-high.

This earnings season was an eye-opener, as we noted that hyperscalers will deploy $700 billion in capex this year to support AI infrastructure.

In markets, shares of Dominion Energy soared 15%, while shares of NextEra remained flat.

Evercore ISI analyst Nicholas Amicucci noted that the merger will "likely face a significant amount of regulatory scrutiny."

The way the merger is framed, as a means of scaling grids and supporting data-center buildouts while pitching affordable household power prices, is music to the ears of federal regulators.