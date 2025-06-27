SoftBank's Masayoshi Son "Ready To Hand Over Reins" As He Goes "All-In" On AI Superintelligence

Masayoshi Son is positioning SoftBank to become the "world's top platformer" for Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), aiming to control the core architecture, compute infrastructure, and strategic partnerships that will enable ASI. Yet even as Son charts SoftBank's course for the 2030s, the 67-year-old says he's preparing to hand over the reins—though he won't name a successor until the last minute.

Bloomberg reports SoftBank's Son is preparing to step aside and will hand over leadership to an internal successor...

"I'm mentally prepared for anything, and am ready to hand over the reins at any time," Son told shareholders at a meeting in Tokyo earlier today. He added that he won't name the individual until the last minute to avoid fostering arrogance. "It's a delicate balance."

He revealed that SoftBank now controls key AI chip architecture and plans to invest up to $30 billion in OpenAI. The group also recently acquired Graphcore and is in talks to buy Ampere Computing.

Son emphasized the importance of controlling AI infrastructure in a "winner-take-all" era, anchored by SoftBank's stake in chip designer Arm. He discussed plans to 'Make America Great Again' by establishing an Arizona hub modeled after China's Shenzhen, potentially in partnership with TSMC, which is investing heavily in the U.S.

"We want to become the world's top platformer for ASI," he said, adding, "I'm all in."

Son didn't disclose a specific reason or timeline for stepping down, but with SoftBank's ability to fund bold AI bets by heavily relying on Japanese retail investors, installing younger leadership ahead of the 2030s may be a strategic move to strengthen confidence and align with a new generation of investors.