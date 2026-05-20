A new investigation has connected Wall Street billionaire and Democrat megadonor George Soros to a national progressive network of activist groups opposing data center expansion in Texas.

The Dallas Express reported that Open Society Foundations, founded and funded by Soros, has provided more than $7.6 million to the national Indivisible Project since 2017, including a two-year $3 million grant in 2023. Indivisible Centex, the local Bell County chapter of the national Indivisible network, has been active in opposing data center projects in Temple, Texas.

Indivisible Centex reportedly held a “week of action” in late April against data center projects in Temple. Activities included a “Protest & Petition” event at Temple City Hall on April 24, efforts to recall city council members who supported the projects, and a virtual Zoom event on April 27 titled “Thirsty for Power: When Data Centers Drain Our Water.”

The protests come amid significant data center expansion in the area.

Rowan broke ground earlier this year on Project Temple, a 300-megawatt hyperscale campus on roughly 700 acres with a minimum investment of $700 million, and is developing additional phases in the area. Separately, Meta has been building its own large data center campus in Temple since 2022. The Temple City Council's April vote to annex and rezone about 700 acres along Bob White Road for the Rowan project drew opposition from residents concerned about water use, electricity demand, and infrastructure strain, concerns that prompted a separate group, Stop the Temple Data Center, to launch a recall effort against the mayor and two council members.

Soros and friends, being agents of chaos and whatnot, are fueling the early stages of a “Luddite revolution” against data center expansion. Since mid-2025, the site has warned that exploding residential electricity bills, limited local job gains, and public unease over AI’s societal impacts would spark organized backlash, predicting protests and even infrastructure attacks within a year. Reports document a sharp escalation in resistance, with billions in projects delayed or blocked nationwide amid concerns over power demand, water use, and grid strain.

between exploding electricity bills and lack of jobs for grads, a new luddite revolution is coming - they will be burning down data centers within a year — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 25, 2025

In Texas and beyond, this resistance blends genuine local grievances with coordinated national campaigns. ZeroHedge and others note that such opposition—often amplified by activist networks—mirrors past efforts against energy infrastructure and risks slowing U.S. AI competitiveness, even as hyperscale builds like those in Temple proceed amid the pushback.

American Energy Institute CEO Jason Isaac blasted the efforts and called for greater scrutiny of activist funding.

“The protests outside Temple City Hall are being marketed as a local uprising,” Isaac said. “Indivisible Centex is a chapter of a national organization that has received more than $7 million from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations since 2017. Indivisible is part of a broader network of groups that, according to an American Energy Institute report, have received more than $39 million from foreign donors in Switzerland, Britain, and Denmark. These groups are now pushing Congress to impose a national moratorium on data center construction.”

“This follows the same pattern previously used against pipelines, refineries, and LNG terminals, now targeting the growing power demand from AI, advanced manufacturing, and reshored industry," Isaac added. "Texas leads the country in data center investment due to its abundant, affordable, and reliable power, along with a regulatory environment that supports private property and free enterprise.”