Spain's Power Grid In One Chart: Net Zero Drive Pushes Economy Toward Paralysis

Days before the media celebrated Spain's first full weekday powered entirely by renewables in late April, the unthinkable happened: the grid collapsed, triggering a nationwide blackout. The incident served as a stark reminder to other Western nations, including 'America First' folks, that overreliance on intermittent sources, such as solar and wind, creates not just grid fragility but also a national security risk.

A new report from El País, citing data from the Association of Electric Power Companies (Aelec), based on data published by Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy, and EDP, warned that Spain's peninsular power grid is severely overstretched and unable to absorb additional demand. In fact, most of the country's electricity hubs have already reached their limits.

Aelec data showed that 83.4% of all these power nodes in the Spanish grid are at full capacity and can no longer accept new connections.

Most regions in Spain have limited spare grid capacity to accommodate new energy demand without compromising the system's stability.

The problem of grid capacity shortages arises as Europe's overreliance on intermittent sources, such as wind and solar, has left the continent's energy grid vulnerable.

Brussels has had a weird obsession with all things "green" energy, which is not as green as it's made out to be, sparking the blackout in Spain in late April. Also, energy prices have soared, and power bills have skyrocketed as liberal elites on the continent sacrificed grid reliability to combat some alleged climate crisis.

As we all know, net zero was bullshit and won't come until nuclear power generation is ramped up in the 2030s, if not in the decade after. However, the net zero narrative was lucrative for woke politicians and their allies (billionaires). And under the banner of fighting an alleged climate crisis, these lawmakers funneled billions of dollars into subsidies, grants, and contracts that enriched a web of special interests, from renewable energy companies to consulting firms to NGOs and financial institutions.

After this massive boondoggle, what are the Europeans left with? Look no further than Spain: a fragile, maxed-out grid that threatens to paralyze the economy as power constraints will stall new factories and data center buildouts. Well done, Brussels - it's almost as if these so-called 'green' policies were never intended to succeed, but rather to neuter the E.U. and give a clear path for China's economic rise.