Trump Admin Allows Release Of Anthropic's Mythos To Certain US Companies

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

American artificial intelligence company Anthropic said on June 26 that the government has authorized it to release Claude Mythos 5, its most advanced AI model, to certain U.S. organizations, reversing a previous order that suspended access over security concerns.

Anthropic logo is seen in an illustration photo. Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The Trump administration on June 12 issued an export control directive to suspend access to Mythos 5 and Fable 5 - which shares the same underlying model as Mythos 5 but was designed for general use.

Anthropic said at the time that the government believed it had identified a method of jailbreaking Fable 5. Jailbreaking is the process of exploiting vulnerabilities to circumvent a software's built-in safety guardrails.

In the latest development, Anthropic said the government had informed it that Mythos 5 could be redeployed to "a small group of cyber defenders and infrastructure providers."

"We are working to provision the approved set of providers and restore their access to Mythos 5 as quickly as possible," an Anthropic spokesperson said in an emailed statement to The Epoch Times.

"We are pleased to see this progress and continue to work with the government to expand access to Mythos 5 and make Fable 5 available for general use again."

The U.S. Department of Commerce did not extend that approval to Fable 5.

The department informed Anthropic of the change in a letter dated June 26, which was obtained by The Epoch Times.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in the letter that he has concluded that "appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 model."

"Since the issuance of my June 12 letter, Anthropic has worked with the U.S. government to address risks associated with the covered models. These efforts have yielded significant progress," he wrote.

Lutnick said that Anthropic has committed to working with the government to develop protocols and standards for the AI models. He did not specify how many companies would be granted access to Mythos 5 or the criteria for selecting them.

Meanwhile, OpenAI also announced on June 26 the preview release of its new model, GPT-5.6, which will be limited to a small group of users approved by the Trump administration.

The Pentagon designated Anthropic as a supply-chain risk in March after the company refused to change the user policy for its Claude model to grant the government unrestricted access, citing concerns that the technology could be used for mass surveillance or for fully autonomous weapons. The Pentagon said in February that it had no intention to use AI for such purposes and that it only asked Anthropic to allow it to use Claude models for "all lawful purposes."

The designation, imposed under a federal law designed to protect military systems from foreign sabotage, prevents the company from doing business with the federal government and its contractors.

Kimberly Hayek contributed to this report.