Trump Ignites 'Genesis Mission': Manhattan Project-Scale AI Onslaught

President Trump signed a landmark executive order Monday, unleashing the “Genesis Mission”—a colossal, coordinated national crusade modelled after the Manhattan Project to turbocharge AI-driven scientific breakthroughs and cement U.S. technological hegemony.

The audacious blueprint seeks to harness the world’s largest federal data trove, supercomputers, and 40,000 elite scientists to obliterate global rivals, slash energy costs, boost jobs, and unlock healthier lives.

White House tech czar Michael Kratsios and Energy Secretary Chris Wright hailed it as America’s Apollo-moment moonshot.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright, wielding the signing pen, invoked wartime triumphs, noting “With this pen today, President Trump signed an historic mission. This is reminiscent of the Manhattan Project that brought World War II to an early and successful end, similar to the Apollo projects that put a man on the moon in 1969.”

The EO’s sweeping mandate notes “From the founding of our Republic, scientific discovery and technological innovation have driven American progress and prosperity. Today, America is in a race for frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), an important frontier of scientific discovery and economic growth. To that end, my Administration has taken a number of actions to win that race, including recognizing the multiple needs to invest in AI-enabled scientific implementation to accelerate scientific advancement. In this pivotal moment, the challenges we face require a historic national effort, comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project that was instrumental to our victory in World War II and was a critical basis for the foundation of the Department of Energy (DOE) and its national laboratories.”

It continues, “This order launches the ‘Genesis Mission’ as a dedicated, coordinated national effort to unleash a new age of AI-accelerated innovation and discovery that can solve the most challenging problems of this century. The Genesis Mission will build an integrated AI platform to harness Federal scientific datasets—the world’s largest collection of such datasets, developed over decades of Federal investments—to train scientific foundation models and create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs.”

“The Genesis Mission will bring together our Nation’s research and development resources—combining the efforts of brilliant American scientists, including those at our national laboratories, with pioneering American businesses; world-renowned universities; and existing research infrastructure, data repositories, production plants, and national security sites—to achieve dramatic acceleration in AI development and utilization,” the order further notes.

It adds, “We will harness for the benefit of our Nation the revolution underway in computing, and build on decades of innovation in semiconductors and high-performance computing. The Genesis Mission will dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security, secure energy dominance, enhance workforce productivity, and multiply the return on taxpayer investment into research and development, thereby furthering America’s technological dominance and global strategic leadership.”

White House AI and Crypto Czar Michael Kratsios framed the mission as a historic power surge, noting “It’s a huge opportunity for the United States to continue to outpace the world in scientific discovery and innovation… the largest marshaling of the federal government scientific apparatus since the Apollo Project.”

Trump’s Genesis blitz—fusing DOE labs, Big Tech, and academia—aims to eclipse China’s AI sprint, weaponizing federal data lakes for breakthroughs in energy, security, and health. As Kratsios and Wright trumpet, this isn’t R&D—it’s a reckoning, propelling America to unchallenged dominance.

