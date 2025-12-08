Trump Readies "One-Rule" Executive Order Aimed At Centralizing AI Regulation

President Trump continues to argue that a single, national set of rules, otherwise known as a "One Rulebook," governing the artificial intelligence industry is essential, rather than a patchwork of state-by-state regulations that would slow development amid a superpower race with China. This comes as Trump's national strategy to build out data centers, revitalize the industrial base, restart rare-earth mining and refining operations, and upgrade power grids becomes vital to maintaining America's tech dominance in the years ahead.

"There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI," Trump wrote on Truth Social just moments ago.

He continued, "We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won't last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS. THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS! AI WILL BE DESTROYED IN ITS INFANCY!"

Trump noted that the "One Rule Executive Order will be signed this week," adding, "You can't expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!"

The Trump administration believes that allowing 50 different states to create their own AI rules and approval processes would paralyze development, slow innovation, and ultimately be detrimental to the nation.

Last month, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing 'Woke AI' (Remember Black George Washington?). We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes."

"If we don't, then China will easily catch us in the AI race. Put it in the NDAA, or pass a separate Bill, and nobody will ever be able to compete with America," the president warned.

Last Wednesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reiterated Trump's points on the need for a national set of rules, noting that state-by-state AI regulation would harm the industry's growth.

“State-by-state AI regulation would drag this industry into a halt and it would create a national security concern, as we need to make sure that the United States advances AI technology as quickly as possible,” Huang said.

Given the sheer incompetence of Democrats who have run blue states into the ground, exemplified most recently by the massive welfare fraud by Somalis under Tim Walz's watch, the Trump administration believes a blanket federal approach to ensuring AI development is the best plan of action to secure the nation's technological advantage over the rest of the world... and the man at the center of AI - Jensen Huang - agrees vehemently: "A federal AI regulation is the wisest."