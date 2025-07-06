UBS Finds "Chilling Opportunity" In Data Center Cooling 

As artificial intelligence chips become more powerful and energy-intensive, legacy air-based cooling systems are fast approaching obsolescence. Chemours is addressing this gap with its next-generation 2-phase liquid cooling technologies, which UBS describes as "purpose-built for more demanding applications in data centers." With thermal loads projected to exceed 200 to 1,000 kW per rack by the end of the decade, advanced cooling is no longer optional. UBS, calling it a "chilling opportunity," sees Chemours well-positioned to lead this transition.

A team of analysts led by Joshua Spector stated that Chemours is commercializing two proprietary 2-phase coolant solutions — Opteon SF33 for direct-to-chip cooling and Opteon 2P50 for immersion cooling — aimed at cooling next-generation AI data centers operating at high kW per rack.