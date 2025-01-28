U.S. Navy Bans DeepSeek Over 'Security Concerns' As 'Substantial' Evidence Emerges Chinese AI Ripped Off ChatGPT

The U.S. Navy has instructed service members to avoid using the Chinese AI platform DeepSeek, citing "potential security and ethical concerns," according to CNBC. An email sent to "shipmates" in recent days, confirmed by CNBC on Tuesday, referenced the Navy's AI policy and emphasized the importance of refraining from using DeepSeek. The memo warned service members against using the platform "for any work-related tasks or personal use" and instructed them to "avoid downloading, installing, or using the DeepSeek model in any capacity."

The warning follows the recent rise of DeepSeek’s R1 model, which has garnered significant attention worldwide, particularly within the U.S. business and technology sectors. The R1 model has demonstrated capabilities comparable to OpenAI’s models. In December, DeepSeek claimed it had successfully trained a large language model in just two months at a cost of $6 million—a figure disputed by technologists—despite U.S. restrictions on semiconductor chip exports to China. The R1, an open-source model, surged to the top of Apple’s app store rankings this week, triggering a market sell-off. Shares of AI chipmakers Nvidia and Broadcom plummeted by 17% on Monday, wiping out a combined $800 billion in market value. Nvidia has since recovered some of its losses.

On Monday, DeepSeek announced a temporary restriction on user registrations, citing "large-scale malicious attacks" on its services, before later restoring normal operations.

DeepSeek’s advancements have challenged the long-held belief that the U.S. was significantly ahead of China in AI development. Asked how R1 caught up to ChatGPT, AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks suggested that DeepSeek may have leveraged a technique known as "distillation" to train its model using OpenAI’s technology.

“There’s a technique in AI called distillation, which you’re going to hear a lot about. It’s when one model learns from another model,” Sacks explained to Fox News. “Effectively, the student model asks the parent model millions of questions, mimicking the reasoning process and absorbing knowledge.”

“They can essentially extract the knowledge out of the model,” he continued. “There’s substantial evidence that what DeepSeek did here was distill knowledge from OpenAI’s models.” “I don’t think OpenAI is too happy about this,” Sacks added.

President Donald Trump has said that DeepSeek “should be a wake-up call” for U.S. tech companies. “The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser focused on competing,” the president told reporters ahead of a planned speech before Republican lawmakers in Florida.

