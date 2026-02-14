Anthropic's AI tool, Claude, was reportedly used during the Delta Force raid to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

As one X user joked about what U.S. officials might have prompted the chatbot: "Claude, tell me where to find Maduro so we can capture him with no casualties."

The Wall Street Journal reports that Claude is "the first AI model developer to be used in classified operations by the Department of Defense."

Anthropic's model was reportedly used by Palantir Technologies in the daring Delta Force raid to capture Maduro, which allegedly included bombing multiple high-value sites in Caracas last month.

An Anthropic spokesman told the outlet that, for any specific operation, the DoD must comply with its policies. Notably, the use of Claude to facilitate violence, develop weapons, or conduct surveillance is prohibited.

"We cannot comment on whether Claude, or any other AI model, was used for any specific operation, classified or otherwise," the spokesman said.

He added, "Any use of Claude—whether in the private sector or across government—is required to comply with our Usage Policies, which govern how Claude can be deployed. We work closely with our partners to ensure compliance."

Anthropic's concerns about how the DoW uses Claude have prompted government officials to consider canceling its nearly $200 million contract, the WSJ previously reported.

We can only speculate where Claude was used...

The problem with U.S. Big Tech is that many of these firms have signed "peace pacts" to prevent their products from becoming dual-use technologies; in other words, ending up on modern battlefields.

However, the rest of the world did not get the memo. AI, drones, and robotics are already being weaponized, and this is evident in real time on the front lines in Eastern Europe.