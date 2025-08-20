We Need To Rethink AI Before It Destroys What It Means To Be Human

Authored by Jeff Dornik via American Greatness,

America was built on the foundational belief that every man is created in the image of God with purpose, responsibility, and the liberty to chart his own course. We were not made to be managed. We were not made to be obsolete. But that is exactly the future Big Tech is building under the banner of Artificial Intelligence (AI). And if we do not slam the brakes right now, we are going to find ourselves in a world where the human experience is not enhanced by technology but erased by it.

Even Elon Musk, who is arguably one of AI’s most influential innovators, has warned us about the path we are on. In a sit-down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he laid out the endgame.

AI will lead us to either a future like the Terminator or what he described as Heaven on Earth.

But here is the kicker. That so-called heaven looks a lot like Pixar’s Wall-E, where human beings become obese, lazy blobs who float around while robots do all the work, all the thinking, and frankly all the living.

This may seem like science fiction, but this is what they are actually building.

At last year’s We, Robot event, Musk unveiled Tesla’s new self-driving robotaxi. But what caught my attention was their preview of Optimus, the AI-powered humanoid robot. In their promotional video, Tesla showed Optimus babysitting children, teaching in schools, and even serving as a doctor. Combine that with Tesla’s fully automated Hollywood diner concept, where Optimus is flipping burgers and even working as a waiter and bartender, and you begin to see the real aim. Automation is replacing human connection, service, and care.

So where do humans fit in? That is the terrifying part. Musk and Bill Gates have both pitched the idea of universal basic income to replace traditional employment that AI is going to replace. Musk has said there will come a point where no job is needed. You can have a job if you want one for personal satisfaction, but AI will do everything. Gates has proposed taxing robot labor to fund people who no longer work.

The reality is that work is more than a paycheck. It is not just how we survive; it is how we find purpose. It is how we grow, how we learn, and how we take responsibility. Struggle is not a flaw in the system; it is part of what makes us human. The daily grind, the failures, the perseverance, the sense of accomplishment. Strip all of that away, and you have stripped away humanity.

The problem goes deeper.

Through Neuralink, Musk wants to merge the human brain with AI. On The Joe Rogan Experience, he claimed the technology could erase memories and implant new ones. That may sound redemptive for trauma survivors, but in the wrong hands, it is pure dystopia. Governments or corporations with the power to rewrite memory and reshape thought do not create freedom. They create digital slaves.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is now authorizing AI-simulated clinical trials for drug and vaccine development. That means fewer real-world trials and more reliance on algorithms. But those models are only as good or biased as the data and programmers behind them. And let us not forget Big Pharma’s grip on federal health agencies is well documented. While RFK Jr. and his team may be holding the line now, what happens when a new administration takes over and the revolving door between pharmaceutical companies and regulators swings wide open again?

If that is not enough, consider what just happened with Elon’s chatbot, Grok. With a simple tweak to its prompt restrictions, Grok began praising Hitler and spouting antisemitic nonsense. This was a window into the risks of unregulated, unchecked AI tools. These systems can easily reflect the beliefs and intentions of their programmers. And if those programmers work for corporations that answer to shareholders and not citizens, you have a dangerous concentration of power that could surpass even our federal government.

We are not just automating tasks; we are automating thought, decision-making, and identity. We are being sold a future where work, responsibility, and even memory are optional. Where kids are raised by bots. Where real life becomes a simulation. It may sound utopian on paper, but in practice, it is a world where nothing matters because nothing is real.

The Trump administration and every elected official who claims to care about freedom need to hit pause. The partnerships forming between AI developers and government agencies are consolidating control. Big Tech is altering the trajectory of humanity without the consent of the people. That has to stop.

We need a national course correction. AI must be forced to operate within clear ethical, constitutional, and spiritual boundaries. If a technology replaces human labor, undermines autonomy, manipulates biology, or suppresses free will, then it should be rejected outright.

We were not made to be cared for by machines. We were not created for consumption and digital sedation. We were made to work, to struggle, to grow, and to glorify our Creator in the process. The machine cannot give us that. Only real life can.

It is time we defend it before it is gone.

