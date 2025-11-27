Where Do You Find The Most AI Leaders In Europe?

Corporate spending on AI is surging. So, our friends at The Big Search asked themselves a practical question: who is actually building and deploying AI inside Europe’s major consumer goods, retail and digital marketplace companies? For this analysis they identified 471 individuals, who have proven themselves as AI trailblazers.

As Statista's Mathias Brandt details below, collectively, these AI leaders represent the new generation of executives: technically skilled, commercially oriented and visibly engaged in the broader ecosystem through teaching, speaking and thought leadership on emerging AI trends like GenAI, LLMOps and ethical AI.

Across Europe, truly T-shaped AI leaders remain rare. Germany, however, has emerged as one of the strongest hubs for such talent as the Statista map shows, followed by Great Britain and the Netherlands.

You will find more infographics at Statista

As Europe’s largest retail market and a top-two e-commerce economy, Germany naturally sustains some of the continent’s most advanced in-house machine learning teams.

Berlin, in particular, concentrates on high-impact players such as Zalando, Delivery Hero, HelloFresh and OTTO Group. They’re all running mature ML platforms focused on personalization, pricing, demand forecasting and monetization.

Read more here...