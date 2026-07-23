White House Accuses Moonshot AI Of Distilling Anthropic Tech For K3

Authored by Felix Ng via CoinTelegraph.com,

A White House official accused Moonshot AI of distilling Anthropic’s Fable AI model to develop Kimi K3, which launched last week.

In a post on X on Wednesday, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios alleged the Chinese AI firm developed an internal platform to distill US models at scale, using methods designed to evade detection.

“Legitimate AI distillation used to create smaller, more efficient models plays a vital role in this open innovation ecosystem,” he said.

“However, large-scale, covert industrial distillation aimed at stealing proprietary U.S. technology and undermining American research is unacceptable.”

Kimi K3 has emerged as one of China’s most capable AI models, intensifying Washington’s concerns that American models are being covertly used to accelerate China’s AI progress.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the large-scale distillation attacks could result in sanctions and other restrictions.

“We support open-source AI and the innovation it unlocks. But open source is not open season on American IP,” said Bessent.

“When PRC firms conduct covert, industrial-scale distillation attacks that cross the line into IP theft, sanctions and Entity List designations will be on the table.”

Still, some AI researchers questioned claims that Anthropic’s latest AI model was used to train Kimi K3.

Anthropic’s Fable 5 was re-released on July 1 after it was quickly taken offline due to US export controls, while Kimi K3 launched on July 16, giving a narrow window for distillation attacks to occur.

“There are only 15 days between fable 5 ban removal and kimi K3 release,” said Elie Bakouch, a researcher at AI startup Prime Intellect. “I don’t think claiming that K3’s performance comes from fable distillation (even if they did it) makes sense technically.”

Dean Ball, OpenAI’s head of strategic futures, said on Friday he didn’t believe the K3 model’s performance could be “explained away by distillation or anything like that.”