Biden Attempts To Sabotage Trump's 'Drill Baby Drill' With Proposed Ban On New Offshore Drilling In Atlantic, Pacific

As early as Monday morning, President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to ban new offshore oil and gas development across 625 million acres (250 million hectares) of US coastal territory, according to Bloomberg sources. The move comes just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office and could complicate his "Drill, Baby, Drill" policies aimed at boosting domestic fossil fuel production and reversing the de-growth climate policies implemented by radical Democrats.

Bloomberg sources said the executive order prohibits the sale of new drilling rights across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Simultaneously, Biden will allow new oil and NatGas leasing in the central and western portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

Biden's decision relies on a provision of the 72-year-old Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. This allows the president to withdraw federal waters from future oil and gas leasing. Section 12(a) OCSLA does not include language that would allow any future presidents to reverse the ban.

"That was tested after President Barack Obama banned offshore drilling in parts of the Arctic Ocean and dozens of canyons in the Atlantic Ocean," the New York Times noted, adding, "During his first term in office, Mr. Trump tried to revoke the ban. In 2019, US District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Alaska ruled that Mr. Obama's ban could not be undone without an act of Congress."

The last-minute executive order, expected sometime Monday, under the guise of 'climate change,' is actually just environmental activists in the Biden administration suffering from 'TDS' taking one last shot at Trump before he steps into the White House. The goal of the radical left is to derail Trump's campaign promise to boost domestic energy production.

In early September, Trump stated, "Starting on Day 1, I will approve new drilling, new pipelines, new refiners, new power plants, new reactors, and we will slash the red tape."

Remember Trump's campaign promise: "I will cut your energy prices in half within 12 months."

I will cut the price of ENERGY and ELECTRICITY in HALF within 12 months. We will seriously expedite our environmental approvals, and quickly double our electricity capacity. This will DRIVE DOWN INFLATION, and make AMERICA and MICHIGAN the best place on earth to build a factory… pic.twitter.com/N3UFtLXf8L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2024

To achieve this, the incoming president must rapidly increase oil, NatGas, and coal production across the US, even on federal lands. However, the Biden-Harris team, driven by radical far-left climate policies that effectively function as de-growth while exacerbating inflation, already appears poised to sabotage Trump's efforts to lower energy costs, which would effectively help to defeat the inflation monster Biden-Harris released.