Bill Gates BTFO: South Dakota Bans Use Of Tax Dollars For Lab-Grown Meat

South Dakota has passed a law prohibiting the use of public tax dollars for the research or purchase of cultivated (aka 'lab grown') meats.

Introduced in the state's House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee by Rep. Jana Hunt (R) on Jan. 29, bill HB 1118 was signed into law less than a month later by Gov. Larry Rhoden (R).

"I’m grateful for the unanimous backing from my colleagues in both the House and Senate. As elected officials, it is our duty to serve the people of South Dakota and ensure responsible stewardship of their hard-earned tax dollars," said Hunt, who also credited testimony from The Beef Initiative, a non-governmental organization that coordinates with local farms nationwide who champion food security through local access.

The new law will be effective July 1.

Rhoden has been in office since Jan. 25 following the resignation of former Gov. Kristi Noem, who is now Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS).

South Dakota is one of a growing number of states where the legislatures have taken efforts to place restrictions on cultivated meat to protect their own animal agriculture interests. Other states to do so include Florida, Alabama, Nebraska, Iowa and Michigan. -WATTPoultry

As we noted in January, Florida and Alabama banned lab-grown meat for consumption, while three others have proposed similar restrictions on the controversial 3D-printed meat. Additionally, ten states now mandate labeling of lab-grown meat. Meanwhile, the rest of the US has no regulations governing fake meat.

Source: Bloomberg NEF

In the era of Trump 2.0, the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative aims to promote nutritious, clean, and natural food—rejecting not just science experiment foods funded by woke billionaires like Bill Gates but also toxic processed foods.

In January, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced a new legislative proposal to ban lab-grown meat from being produced in or sold in stores across the Cornhusker State.

"It's important we get on the offense so that Nebraska farmers and ranchers are not undermined," Pillen told reporters at a news conference.

Under Trump's second term, we believe the backlash to lab-grown meat will only grow louder from here as a growing number of states will issue proposed legislation to ban the science experiment meat.

Recall that billionaires like Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum have pushed a dystopic nightmare across the world in their attempt to reset the global food supply, one where the world eats insects and highly processed fake food.

Under the guise of 'climate change' ... Gates wants to "work towards artificial meat."

"We need to change cows and work towards artificial meat" - Bill Gates



SHARE if you refuse to eat the fake meat 💪pic.twitter.com/zKRR1lJ1zW — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) June 15, 2024

An alternative to this dystopic nightmare is real, clean food. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - newly minted head of the Department of Health and Human Services - has outlined plans for the most significant transformation of America's food system—a sweeping effort known as "Make America Healthy Again."

RFK Jr. explains his plan to 'Make America Healthy Again'pic.twitter.com/FzS8nYZeFO — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 20, 2024

* * *

