'Bird Flu-Pocalypse' Forces Hong Kong To Suspend Some Imports Of US Poultry Meat

The recent spread of bird flu—also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI— across several US states has been hyped by corporate media. Some journalists are quoting 'experts' who warn the bird flu pandemic could be '100 times worse' than Covid.'

According to Bloomberg data, the story count in corporate media for all things "Bird Flu" last week hit a record high on data going back to 2014.

The context here is crucial. Bird flu is not just a US issue anymore; it's 'going global,' and this is happening just before the US presidential elections in November.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong's food safety authority published a memo stating, "Import of poultry meat and poultry products suspended in some areas of the United States."

Here's the full memo from the Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department:

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (April 9) that in response to a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health regarding an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Ionia County, Michigan, and Parmer County, Texas, USA, The CFS immediately instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and poultry products (including poultry eggs) from the above-mentioned areas to protect public health in Hong Kong. A spokesman for the CFS said that according to the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong imported about 37,770 tonnes of chilled and frozen poultry meat and about 83.84 million poultry eggs from the United States last year. The spokesman said: "The CFS has contacted the US authorities regarding the incident and will continue to closely monitor information on the outbreak of avian influenza from the World Organization for Animal Health and relevant authorities, and will take appropriate actions in light of the development of the local epidemic."

If it's bird flu or whatever "Disease X" could possibly be, there appears to be a push to "intersect" some type of 'Covid crisis' before the 2024 US elections.

"They will surely try to run their "Disease X" ruse. But they have already lost the trust of the people they made war against in their own country. In which case, expect resistance among the un-sick," James Howard Kunstler penned in a note earlier this month.