Explosion Rocks Part Of Russia's Strategic Druzhba Pipeline - All Caught On Camera

While Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are in Moscow working to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, a series of attacks on Russia-linked oil tankers unfolded both before and during their visit. Now, reports are also emerging of an explosion along the Druzhba oil pipeline.

On Wednesday morning, Kyiv Post cited sources in Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) that reported an explosion struck the Druzhba ("Friendship") oil pipeline - one of Europe's most important energy arteries, which moves roughly 1.2 to 1.5 million barrels per day from Russia through Belarus and Ukraine into Central Europe.

Kyiv Post said an incendiary explosive device detonated on the pipeline near Kazynskiye Vyselki along the Taganrog-Lipetsk segment. The outlet cited residents who heard the powerful blast.

Per the outlet:

The source said the strike took place near Kazynskiye Vyselki, along the Taganrog-Lipetsk section of the pipeline. A HUR official familiar with the operation said the blast was triggered by a remotely detonated explosive fitted with incendiary compounds to intensify the fire.

Footage of the incident has emerged on X...

🔥 Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline struck again. A massive explosion and intense blaze erupted on Dec 1 near Kizinskie Vysilki, along the Taganrog-Lipetsk section. This vital artery pumps Russian oil to Europe. pic.twitter.com/hIrcpT0SHd — Kyrylo Shevchenko (@KShevchenkoReal) December 3, 2025

The pipeline attack is part of Kyiv's broader campaign against Russian oil infrastructure, including four Russia-linked tanker attacks in just one week and additional strikes on land-based crude-processing facilities in recent months:

Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil and gas infrastructure jumped to a record in October.

As we noted earlier in the Witkoff–Kushner–Putin talks in Moscow, the Russian president called the attacks on Russian energy exports acts of "piracy."