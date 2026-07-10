China Shuts The Helium Valve As Qatar Outage Deepens Global Supply Squeeze

China has abruptly banned helium exports, a key component in semiconductors, which adds yet another serious constraint to a global market already reeling from the loss of production in Qatar.

In a two-sentence Friday announcement, China's Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs said helium covered by customs code 2804290010 was subject to a temporary prohibition on exports, effective immediately. The agencies cited China's Foreign Trade Law but provided no explanation, expiration date, transition period or exemptions. Any future adjustments, they said, would be announced separately. See the official Chinese government announcement.

The decision is more restrictive than an export-licensing requirement. It appears to prevent covered shipments to all foreign destinations, regardless of buyer or intended use. The announcement does not explain how customs officials will treat previously signed contracts, cargo awaiting departure or helium originally imported into China and subsequently repackaged for re-export.

Nor does it carve out exceptions for hospitals, scientific laboratories, semiconductor manufacturers or humanitarian users.

The physical volume removed from the international market may be relatively small. China accounted for an average of 5 percent of U.S. helium imports between 2021 and 2024, compared with 47 percent from Canada, 28 percent from Qatar and 10 percent from Algeria, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's 2026 helium commodity summary - but the significance of the move lies in its timing.

China produces only a fraction of the helium it consumes and imports roughly 85 percent or more of its requirements, according to reporting by Reuters, with the Associated Press places China's domestic production at no more than ~ 15 percent of its needs. This suggests the ban is principally an effort to conserve helium for domestic industry rather than a measure capable, by itself, of depriving foreign buyers of large quantities. It also implies that Beijing expects the present shortage to persist.

Chinese companies have increasingly acted as intermediaries - importing some Russian helium and re-exporting volumes to overseas markets, including Europe. The ban could therefore remove more internationally traded material than China's domestic production figures alone would suggest.

Qatar Shock Ripples Through A Concentrated Market

The global helium market was already under severe pressure before China's announcement. Helium is generally recovered as a byproduct of natural-gas processing. When a large gas complex stops operating, helium production cannot simply continue independently. That vulnerability became evident after attacks forced QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas and associated products at its Ras Laffan complex - causing them to subsequently declared force-majeure on affected contracts.

Further missile attacks damaged LNG Trains 4 and 6. QatarEnergy said the damaged facilities could take between three and five years to repair and estimated that the attacks had removed 17 percent of Qatar's LNG export capacity. See the company's statement on the damage and repair timetable.

Qatar produced an estimated 63 million cubic meters of helium in 2025, close to one-third of estimated world production, according to the USGS. A disruption there is therefore a worldwide rather than regional problem.

Helium prices reacted quickly. Spot prices doubled after the Middle East conflict began, according to industry participants interviewed by Reuters. Some market specialists warned that an extended disruption could push prices toward levels last seen during previous severe shortages.

The problem is compounded by the peculiar logistics of the helium trade. Liquid helium must remain at extraordinarily low temperatures and gradually evaporates during transportation. One industry executive told Reuters that suppliers effectively have about 45 days to move liquefied helium to the end user.

Unlike oil, helium lacks a large and transparent spot market. Most volumes are sold under private, long-term contracts, making real-time prices difficult to observe. Supply stress often emerges through customer allocations, surcharges and force-majeure notices rather than through a widely quoted futures contract.

China's exposure to Qatar is not accidental. In February 2025, QatarEnergy signed a 20-year agreement to deliver 100 million cubic feet of high-purity helium annually to China. It was the first direct, long-term helium supply agreement between Qatar and a Chinese buyer.

The new ban therefore raises an important question: Is China merely stopping helium produced domestically, or is it also preventing imported Qatari, Russian and other foreign-origin helium from being resold abroad?