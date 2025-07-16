China's Rare Earths Exports High Highest Level Since 2009

China exported 7,742 metric tonnes of rare earths last month, marking the highest peak since 2009.

This is according to newly released customs data.

Additionally, as Statista's Anna Fleck reports, it also marks a 60-percent increase from June 2024 and a 32-percent increase from May 2025.

Total exports of rare minerals for the cumulative first half of 2025 amounted to 32,569 tonnes, up from 29,095 tonnes in H1 2024 (+11.9 percent).

In April, Beijing implemented export restrictions on seven rare earth elements and magnets in a move widely considered a response to increased tariffs from the United States.

These restrictions raised concerns in countries such as the U.S., Japan and European nations over supply chain disruptions, particularly in the defense, energy and automotive sectors.

But in June, Beijing and Washington reached a new set of agreements to speed up rare earth shipments to the U.S. once more. China’s commerce ministry has also said it is willing to accelerate the examination and approval of rare earths exports to the EU.

The customs data reflected in this chart does not specify which rare earths were exported, with a more detailed breakdown expected later this month.