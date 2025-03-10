Container Ship Collides With Tanker Hauling Jet Fuel Off England's Coast, Sparking Maritime Disaster
A major maritime disaster unfolded in the North Sea off the coast of East Yorkshire on Monday when a container ship collided with a tanker transporting jet fuel.
According to vessel tracking website MarineTraffic:
This morning, the oil tanker STENA IMMACULATE and the container ship SOLONG were involved in a collision in the North Sea.
MarineTraffic data shows that the incident occurred at approximately 09:48 UTC.
The 183-metre-long oil tanker was anchored off Immingham when it was struck by the 140-metre-long container ship, which was en route to Rotterdam. Reports indicate that a fire broke out on STENA IMMACULATE, with rescue helicopters dispatched to the scene. Here's a playback of the vessel's movements before and after the incident.
Footage of the incident area posted on X shows the US-registered oil tanker, the Stena Immaculate, and Portugal-registered Solong both on fire...
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 10, 2025
Major maritime disaster off the coast of Hull, England after a collision between a cargo ship and an oil tanker.
The fire can be seen from miles away pic.twitter.com/WiaX0rUHGR
🔴 A US-registered oil tanker, the Stena Immaculate, and a Portuguese-flagged container ship named Solong collided in the North Sea, the Coastguard said— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 10, 2025
Follow the latest updates ⬇️https://t.co/zvLq6KV1Ky pic.twitter.com/RDbbQRyhQp
The U.S-flagged oil tanker, M/T Stena Immaculate was struck this morning by the Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel, M/V Solong while at anchor off the coast of the U.K. in the North Sea, resulting in a massive fire which has now engulfed the Stena Immaculate. The crew of the vessel… pic.twitter.com/zq4iPIdNx5— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 10, 2025
Listen to the coast guard warning.
Listen to the coastguard warning that jet A1 fuel is on fire after an oil tanker and cargo vessel collide in the North Sea 🔥— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 10, 2025
Source: Metro pic.twitter.com/3Du2HGTY4J
