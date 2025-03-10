print-icon
Container Ship Collides With Tanker Hauling Jet Fuel Off England's Coast, Sparking Maritime Disaster

by Tyler Durden
A major maritime disaster unfolded in the North Sea off the coast of East Yorkshire on Monday when a container ship collided with a tanker transporting jet fuel. 

According to vessel tracking website MarineTraffic:

This morning, the oil tanker STENA IMMACULATE and the container ship SOLONG were involved in a collision in the North Sea.

MarineTraffic data shows that the incident occurred at approximately 09:48 UTC.

The 183-metre-long oil tanker was anchored off Immingham when it was struck by the 140-metre-long container ship, which was en route to Rotterdam. Reports indicate that a fire broke out on STENA IMMACULATE, with rescue helicopters dispatched to the scene. Here's a playback of the vessel's movements before and after the incident.

Footage of the incident area posted on X shows the US-registered oil tanker, the Stena Immaculate, and Portugal-registered Solong both on fire... 

Listen to the coast guard warning.

*Developing... 

