"Do Not Panic Buy": Officials Urge Calm As LA Fire Crisis Disrupts Main Fuel Pipeline To Las Vegas

"In an abundance of caution, due to the fires in California, the main pipeline that brings gasoline and other fuels to the Las Vegas Valley looks to face temporary disruptions in service," the City of Las Vegas announced on X late Thursday.

The pipeline shutdown involves Kinder Morgan's SFPP West and 566-mile CalNev pipeline system, which ships gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

According to local media outlet KLAS 8 News Now, the CalNev pipeline system is responsible for 90% of Clark County fuel supplies.

"We want to reassure you that there is no emergency or immediate cause for concern. These measures are purely precautionary," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on X, adding, "We encourage everyone to stay informed through reliable sources and avoid unnecessary panic or misinformation. Together, we can ensure our community remains calm and prepared."

Now Vegas residents know there's the possibility of an impending fuel:

LA fires threaten gas supply

Las Vegas citizens are in full buy now mode!



🚨🇺🇸 CALIFORNIA PIPELINE SHUTDOWN SPARKS GAS PANIC IN LAS VEGAS



A wildfire-related shutdown of a crucial California-to-Vegas fuel pipeline has led to massive lines at Las Vegas gas stations.



UPDATE: Motorists are flocking to Las Vegas Valley gas stations after a fuel pipeline between Southern California and Las Vegas shut down due to power outages.

Clark County announced Thursday night that fuel from the pipeline will start flowing to Vegas "in the next 12-24 hours," adding, "The public is encouraged to not panic buy at the pump."

What a shitshow unfolding across the Pacific Southwest—somewhat attributed to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom prioritizing a radical progressive agenda instead of actually doing their jobs.