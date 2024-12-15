Dramatic Video Shows Black Sea Storm Splitting Russian Oil Tanker In Half

Two Russian oil tankers sustained severe damage in heavy seas in the Kerch Strait, a strait in Eastern Europe that connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.

The Telegraph reports that the Volgoneft-212 tanker and Volgoneft-239 were damaged near Moscow-annexed Crimea, with one of the vessels breaking apart, killing at least one sailor, and causing an oil spill.

Volgoneft-212 was transporting 4,300 tons of fuel oil. Likely similar load on the Volgoneft-239. Both were over 130 meters long.

Last GPS location showed 212 just north of the Kerch Bridge, while 239 was just south of the bridge. pic.twitter.com/2fMZMyHENW — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 15, 2024

Additional reporting from the Telegraph:

Russian investigators opened two criminal cases to look into possible "safety violations" after at least one person was killed when the 136-metre Volgoneft 212 tanker, with 15 people on board, split in half with its bow sinking , footage published by state media showed, with waves washing over its deck. The Russian-flagged vessel, built in 1969, was damaged and had run aground, officials said. "There was a spill of petroleum products," said Russia's water transport agency, Rosmorrechflot. A second Russian-flagged ship, the 132-metre Volgoneft 239, was drifting after sustaining damage, the emergency ministry said. It has a crew of 14 people and was built in 1973. Both tankers have a loading capacity of about 4,200 tonnes oil products.

"Two Russian tankers carrying fuel oil — Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 — are sinking in the Kerch Strait," Belarusian media outlet NEXTA wrote on X.

This is an unverified video.

Two Russian tankers carrying fuel oil — Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 — are sinking in the Kerch Strait. pic.twitter.com/XjeUlj1i8N — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2024

On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev to lead a rescue mission for the sailors on board the two tankers and mitigate the fuel spill. This directive was conveyed via the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

Ukraine has previously deployed kamikaze stealth boats in the area to attack Russian military vessels. However, Kyiv has not commented on the current situation in the strait.